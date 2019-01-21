Vidpost Offers a One-of-a-Kind Video-Only Shopping Marketplace App to Buy and Sell Goods Locally

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vidpost is the only boot sale marketplace app today that lets sellers take a video of the item rather than a photo to help sell their merchandise. The team at Vidpost thinks this is a better alternative to other apps and sites like Gumtree, Letgo, Shpock or OfferUp.

"Vidpost is like Snapchat meets eBay," says Salman Ahmed, creator and founder of Vidpost. "Pictures often do not give the best and most accurate representation of the item for sale. There's nothing worse than buying something only to be disappointed when it looks nothing like it did in the pictures. Now with Vidpost, you can watch a video of the item you're interested in and have confidence that what you see is what you're going to get."

It's simple and easy to use. Sellers can record the item and talk about its features and then upload the video with pertinent details. Shoppers are able to search for items in different locations through a filter search and can even discover the most trending items near them. Once they find an item of interest, shoppers can ask questions and make a private offer. A seller can accept or decline. If the deal is agreeable, the two can decide a place to carry out the exchange. Once completed, a shopper can leave a review of their experience.

It's already getting some good reviews. One Vidpost user recently noted their experience. He said, "Probably one of the best flea market apps out there. The videos allow me to check whether the item is in good condition or even worth buying. It has saved me tons of time asking questions about the item and waiting for a reply."

Vidpost is available on both iOS and Android. To learn more about the video marketplace app and to download, visit Vidpost.com.

About Vidpost

Vidpost is a video-only shopping marketplace app to buy and sell used goods locally. It's fast and easy and has no fees. For more information and to download, visit Vidpost.com.

