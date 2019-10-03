Vidrimon Marks Fourth Acquisition in 2019 for Berlin Packaging, Europe's Largest Packaging Distributor

MILAN, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Berlin Packaging, the largest full-service supplier of glass, plastic, and metal containers and closures, announced today the acquisition of Vidrimon, a premier supplier of olive oil bottles and innovative glass packaging for Southern Europe. Strategically located in Montilla, Spain, the heart of Andalusia, Vidrimon has experienced years of sustained organic growth.

Berlin Packaging is a $2.6 billion global supplier of rigid packaging products and services to customers of all types across all sectors. Vidrimon marks Berlin's 12th overall acquisition since 2010 and fourth in Europe in 2019, adding strategic locations in France, Italy, the Netherlands, and now Spain. This rapid expansion extends the dynamic organization's global reach, which includes 110+ locations in North America, the Bruni Glass division headquartered in Milan, the Bruni Erben division headquartered in Hadleigh, England, and operations in China and South Africa.

Vidrimon will be integrated into the Bruni Glass organization and the new company will be called Bruni Glass Iberia, a Berlin Packaging Company

The acquisition will deliver substantial benefits to customers and suppliers of both companies, including:

Industry leading packaging offering – Berlin customers gain access to Vidrimon's specialty glass bottles, adding to the large selection of innovative custom and stock glass solutions already in the Berlin and Bruni catalogs. Vidrimon customers can fulfill their glass, plastic, and metal packaging and closure needs by accessing Berlin's 40,000+ SKUs, with many available for same-day shipping on BerlinPackaging.com.

Berlin customers gain access to Vidrimon's specialty glass bottles, adding to the large selection of innovative custom and stock glass solutions already in the Berlin and Bruni catalogs. Vidrimon customers can fulfill their glass, plastic, and metal packaging and closure needs by accessing Berlin's 40,000+ SKUs, with many available for same-day shipping on BerlinPackaging.com. Global expansion opportunities for customers – As the largest packaging distributor in Europe with warehouses across the entire continent and the industry's most complete coverage in North America , the combined company offers customers on both continents vital logistics support for penetrating global markets.

As the largest packaging distributor in with warehouses across the entire continent and the industry's most complete coverage in , the combined company offers customers on both continents vital logistics support for penetrating global markets. Deepened expertise in important vertical markets – Vidrimon's focus on glass packaging for the olive oil and beverage sectors adds to Berlin's presence in food, beverage, pharma, personal care, household care, cannabis, and industrial packaging, bolstering Berlin's ability to provide customers the most complete offering in a wide range of industry segments.

– Vidrimon's focus on glass packaging for the olive oil and beverage sectors adds to Berlin's presence in food, beverage, pharma, personal care, household care, cannabis, and industrial packaging, bolstering Berlin's ability to provide customers the most complete offering in a wide range of industry segments. Access to Berlin's income-boosting services – Vidrimon customers will be able to take advantage of world class design and innovation centers on two continents that provide complete structural package and brand design; warehousing and inventory management; capital lending and quality consulting services – all offered at no charge in exchange for new packaging business.

– Vidrimon customers will be able to take advantage of world class design and innovation centers on two continents that provide complete structural package and brand design; warehousing and inventory management; capital lending and quality consulting services – all offered at no charge in exchange for new packaging business. Strategic opportunities for suppliers – Both Berlin and Vidrimon suppliers will have access to a combined 200-person sales force in North America and Europe as well as a database of qualified packaging customers and prospects that has grown to 150,000+. Berlin also helps suppliers land new business with a powerful marketing engine that builds demand and strong warehousing and logistics programs that handle customer inventories reliably and efficiently.

"We've experienced tremendous growth in Europe in 2019 with four strong companies joining our organization," said Andrew Berlin, Chairman and CEO of Berlin Packaging. "As we grow, we remain steadfast in our commitment to quality, innovative design, and helping our customers to improve their bottom lines with our packaging products and services."

"Adding Vidrimon is another important building block as we become the world's strongest, broadest, and most customer-centric packaging supplier," said Paolo Recrosio, CEO of Bruni Glass, a Berlin Packaging Company. "It not only strengthens our expansive European offering, but it also aligns us with another company that shares our glass packaging expertise, our commitment to quality, and our insistence on thrilling customer service."

"Glass and olive oil bottles have been our business focus for almost 40 years and joining forces with a global powerhouse like Berlin offers new opportunities for business growth that will benefit our customers and suppliers as well as our employees," said Manuel and Rafael Jordano, former owners of Vidrimon.

The deal has closed, and integration planning is already underway. All of Vidrimon's employees and locations will be retained.

About Berlin Packaging

Berlin Packaging is the only Hybrid Packaging Supplier® of glass, plastic, and metal containers and closures. The company supplies billions of items annually along with package design, financing, consulting, warehousing, and logistics services for customers across all industries. Berlin Packaging brings together the best of manufacturing, distribution, and income-adding service providers. Its mission is to increase the net income of its customers through packaging products and services.

See BerlinPackaging.com for more information.

Media Contacts

Julie Saltzman, Julie.saltzman@berlinpackaging.com +1 312 869 7554 for North America

Annalia Martinelli, martinelli@gruppoarete.it +39 02 33004 397 - Mob. +39 3494330142 for Rest of World



SOURCE Berlin Packaging

Related Links

http://berlinpackaging.com

