VIDROVR Lands New Funding; Launches Solution For Businesses To Unlock Key Information Within Video Data

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VIDROVR , the AI and Machine Learning leader in Video Robotic Process Automation (VRPA), today announced the company has raised an additional $2.5 million in funding to continue changing the way government agencies and major businesses manage and leverage video data. This latest round of funding was led by Prefix Capital, with participation from Outlander Labs and D20 Capital. The funding will allow VIDROVR to further enhance its multimodal computer vision and VRPA technology, while increasing its sales and marketing efforts to support tremendous growth the company has experienced the past 12-months.

VIDROVR has introduced a new end-to-end video analysis platform for enterprises to index and manage live stream and archival video content, and access and activate video data, which is now a task that has grown beyond human scale. VIDROVR is able to take data from live television, the internet and social media, and CCTV camera footage, and create real-time actions for specific content. That information can then be used to generate strategic reports, and real-time workflow automations that are aligned to customers' business goals.

More than 300 hours of video content from around the globe is uploaded every minute--just to YouTube, and with more video being captured, shared and uploaded, organizations need ways to make sense of all the video they have on hand. VIDROVR helps organizations realize what is possible with two new releases being announced today: VIDROVR AMI and VIDROVR AWARE.

VIDROVR AMI allows organizations the ability to capture additional value inside of their media assets. AMI allows teams to make video, audio and still image data from streams and archives actionable for its business to further automate existing business processes and gain more insights. VIDROVR AWARE brings the ability to understand multimedia in the physical world, while also gaining an understanding of how people interact with a business.

- AMI creates multimedia data workflows that make video, audio and image data from streams and archives actionable to automate business process and insight generation. AMI's accessible AI was built to automate processes to handle multimedia at scale - whether it's OTT video, customer service audio or marketing image assets. VIDROVR AWARE - AWARE helps businesses modernize logistics and physical operations by actioning the physical world in ways never thought possible. Organizations can localize people, objects, and events to understand complex interactions and gain novel insights to drive safety, simplify compliance and streamline logistics.

"We have seen firsthand the exponential growth of video content across both the public and private sectors, and with that the wasted cycles and misinformation this brings to market," said Joe Ellis, co-founder and CEO at VIDROVR. "Organizations today need to harness the power of image, video, and audio data so that they are able to accelerate decision making processes that furthers their business. This latest round of funding is a testament to our team's ability to create game-changing technology that centers on pulling value out of the biggest source of relatable information in the market today, video."

"The VIDROVR platform converts stored data into real-time awareness," said Owen Van Natta, Founder at Prefix Capital. "Joe and Dan's products deliver a new class of intelligence every organization needs."

About VIDROVR

VIDROVR was founded in 2016 by co-founders Joe Ellis (CEO) and Dan Morozoff during their PhD pursuit at Columbia University. Joe and Dan have since brought to market the leading end-to-end video search and analysis platform that helps companies index and create business actions and automations via their live stream and archival content. Over the past three years, VIDROVR has seen revenue growth of 450% as organizations across the government and private sectors look to have better insights and understanding of the video data they have on hand and is available publicly.

VIDROVR currently serves some of the most well-known federal government agencies, media companies such as the Associated Press, and leading think-tanks around the world.

