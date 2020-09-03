VIDSIG Announces New Consumer App Release Date and Closes Initial Seed Round Funding

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Live, one-to-one video platform VIDSIG (Video Signature) announced today it had closed an initial seed funding round and targeted October 20, 2020 for the release of its new consumer app.

Recently featured on ABC Television, VIDSIG closed on its initial round of funding. VIDSIG to release its new consumer app on October 20, 2020.

VIDSIG connects athletes, artists, and performers with fans and followers around the world via its proprietary, live one-to-one video platform. Hall of Fame greats Joe Montana, Jerry Rice and Chris Mullin were the initial stars to join VIDSIG, which was built originally as a way for baseball Hall of Famer Willie McCovey to generate income from his home after losing the use of his legs. Since then, the platform has grown into a large number of global categories including fashion + design, music, faith, and experts on a variety of topics.

"Our new consumer- and talent-friendly app is a game-changer. It's been 2 years since Willie's passing and we felt it was appropriate to coordinate the launch in remembrance of such a huge loss," stated VIDSIG's Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Yarnold. "We're humbled by how our business continues to explode on both the talent and consumer side, and our new app will make it even easier for our special live, one-to-one video connections to happen between luminaries and their fans around the world."

With its initial seed funding round closed just three weeks after initial kickoff discussions, VIDSIG is now in the midst of expanding its internal talent and customer success teams in support of its global operations.

"We're thrilled to be in a position where the investment community, talent, and consumers are aligning in a dreamlike manner," stated VIDSIG founder, Jeff Dudum. "Our momentum is so exciting and humbling for not only all of us at VIDSIG, but for my family in Willie's memory, as well."

