VIDSIG Announces Partnership with National Baseball Hall of Fame

SAN FRANCISCO, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Baseball Hall of Fame announced earlier today a unique technology partnership with VIDSIG, Inc., a California-based software company that offers live one-on-one video interactions between athletes and fans. The technology will allow Hall of Fame athletes to hold virtual "meet and greets" or autograph sessions through the use of a computer from the comfort of the athletes' homes.

VIDSIG Founder Jeff Dudum Created VIDSIG to Help His Late Godfather, Willie McCovey, Earn Income After Losing the Use of His Legs Late Hall of Famer Willie McCovey Holding VIDSIG Founder and His Godson Jeff Dudum

Founded by Jeff Dudum, Willie McCovey's godson who helped Willie continue to earn much-needed income after he lost the use of his legs in the latter part of his life, VIDSIG has worked with such Hall of Famers as Joe Morgan, Orlando Cepeda, Reggie Jackson, and others outside of the National Baseball Hall of Fame, such as NFL great Joe Montana and NBA legend Chris Mullin.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with VIDSIG to provide Hall of Famers and their fans with a unique and easy way to connect via live video," stated Sean Gahagan, Vice President of Retail Merchandising & Licensing for the National Baseball Hall of Fame. "Willie's intention was always to 'help the guys' in the Hall of Fame, and we believe strongly that this will provide an effective way to do so."

The mission at VIDSIG is simple - to bridge the gap between fans and their sports heroes by providing a new, easy way to connect. The company's proprietary technology provides an easy-to-use platform for athletes to hold live video chats and autograph signings, all from the comfort of their own home, office, or wherever a computer is accessible.

"To partner with the esteemed National Baseball Hall of Fame and to further my godfather Willie's dream is mind-blowing to me, my family, and to VIDSIG," stated Jeff Dudum, Founder and CEO of VIDSIG. "To see these amazing ballplayers continuing to connect with their fans on our platform and witness the outpouring of emotion that these once-in-a-lifetime interactions create is incredibly humbling, to say the least."

