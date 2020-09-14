VIDSIG Launches The Vault

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Live, one-to-one video platform VIDSIG (Video Signature) announced earlier today its launch of The Vault – an exclusive, members-only marketplace featuring rare, one-of-a-kind items from the private collections of athletes, musicians, artists and more.

NFL Legend Jerry Rice is Among the Growing Talent Roster on VIDSIG.COM VIDSIG'S Unique Platform Captures Heightened Emotion

"The Vault provides another powerfully unique way for consumers to connect with their favorite luminaries on VIDSIG," stated VIDSIG's Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Yarnold. "The items found in The Vault are pieces of history that you simply cannot find anywhere else in the world, and we're excited to be in such a valuable position to provide this type of access."

Initially launching with items from the late baseball Hall of Famer Willie McCovey's private collection, The Vault on VIDSIG will feature rare in-game items from such icons as Michael Jordan, Joe DiMaggio, Kobe Bryant, Tiger Woods, and more. Beginning on September 15th, VIDSIG will begin releasing additional items to The Vault from a growing list of rare in-game, in-concert, and other private collections.

"We created VIDSIG to help my Godfather, Willie, connect with his fans after he lost the use of his legs," stated VIDSIG founder, Jeff Dudum. "To extend that emotional connection after his passing is something that we believe will strengthen his legacy with both his existing fans as well as an entire generation of new fans globally."

In tandem with the launch of The Vault, VIDSIG has been experiencing explosive growth with a newly expanded global talent roster and highly anticipated interest in its newest app release, scheduled for October 20th.

"It's an incredibly exciting time to have such an outpouring of adoption on both the talent and the consumer sides," continued Yarnold. "Fortunately, our platform is strongly resonating, and we're appreciative that we're hitting our stride at what appears to be an optimal time."

Visit https://vidsig.com/ to learn more.

CONTACT: MELISSA KRESS, MEDIA RELATIONS

[email protected]

415.917.9710

SOURCE VIDSIG