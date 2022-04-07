VIDSIG Partners with Texas State PTA

Statewide Agreement to VIDSIG's Platform to Help Parents and Students with College Exploration

SAN FRANCISCO, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Live, global video chat platform VIDSIG announced today it had signed a partnership agreement with the Texas State PTA to provide parents and high school students with live, one-to-one video chats with its hundreds of vetted undergrads from colleges and universities across the United States.

VIDSIG's platform facilitates conversations that aim to provide honest answers to questions from students and parents across the state to help make the challenging college process easier through ten-minute, live one-to-one video chats on VIDSIG.com and through VIDSIG's new app.

"As the saying goes, 'Everything is big in Texas'", stated Jonathan Yarnold, Chief Executive Officer of VIDSIG. "And for VIDSIG, this partnership is huge, as we're going to jointly be helping so many wonderful Texans with our service. Help and support is what VIDSIG's College Experience Experts provide for parents, students, and educators through honest conversation for answers to all the questions that you really want to ask, but probably wouldn't during a college tour with a school ambassador."

VIDSIG's College Experience Experts are current undergrads representing 200+ colleges and universities across the US, the UK, Canada, and Australia.

"For those students wishing to pursue a college education, we're always looking for ways to help them navigate the challenges in life to achieve ultimate career success, "stated Kyle Ward, Executive Director of the Texas State PTA. "We strongly believe our partnership with VIDSIG aligns with that mission – and we're proud to help provide this innovative way to connect high school students with college students across the state."

"There is such a high percentage of undergrads in the workplace that have expressed buyer remorse about their school choices and experiences," continued Yarnold. "Both parents and students are having these amazing conversations about school safety, dorm life, and a ton of other topics that you're not necessarily going to get answered by a school website or brochure, and it's happening in an unscripted, powerful way."

Live, one-to-one video chat sessions with the College Experience Experts are $25 for 10 minutes – and the partnership with Texas PTA provides 1,000 complimentary sessions, as well. Interested parents, students, and educators should visit https://vidsig.com to learn more.

To download the new VIDSIG app, visit the App Store.

To learn more about VIDSIG, visit https://vidsig.com/ .

