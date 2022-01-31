VIDSIG Signs Partnership With California State Parent Teacher Association

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Live, global video chat platform VIDSIG announced today it had signed a new partnership agreement with the California State PTA to provide live, one-to-one video chats with its hundreds of vetted undergrads from colleges and universities across the United States.

VIDSIG's platform facilitates conversations that aim to provide honest answers to questions from students and parents across the state to help make the challenging college process easier through ten-minute, live one-to-one video chats on VIDSIG.com or through VIDSIG's new app.

VIDSIG CEO Jonathan Yarnold on last week's ABC News Spelman College's Whitney Williams is one of hundreds of vetted undergrads on VIDSIG.com

"This is such an exciting announcement to make," stated Jonathan Yarnold, Chief Executive Officer of VIDSIG. "California has always been a state of innovation, and to partner with the California State PTA is an honor that is reflective of a continued, innovative pursuit for parents, high school students and educators across the state."

VIDSIG's College Experience Experts are current undergrads representing 175+ colleges and universities across the US, the UK, Canada, and Australia. High school students and their parents across the United States are currently using the VIDSIG platform to speak live, one-to-one with vetted and current undergrads to gain valuable insight about schools during 10-minute, live video chats.

California is the third state, along with New York and Wisconsin, to sign partnership agreements with VIDSIG in recent months to provide this groundbreaking service to over 1 million members collectively.

"California State PTA is excited to offer high school students the opportunity to ask real questions of their college peers. We are pleased to partner with VIDSIG to support California's high school students during their college explorations and the application process," stated Carol Green, President, California State PTA. "We recognize VIDSIG's value for students and families across the state, and we are glad to bring this valuable service to our members who want real information as they make their college decisions."

"As anyone who visits VIDSIG.com can see, we reference 'Life-Changing Conversations' for a reason," continued Yarnold. "These types of conversations can dramatically impact the course of one's life by receiving honest answers to all questions. The last thing anyone wants is to make the wrong school choice and experience buyer remorse. This is a powerful way to help avoid that, right from the palm of your hand on virtually any device."

Live, one-to-one video chat sessions with the College Experience Experts are $25 for 10 minutes – and the partnership with the California State PTA will provide Californian PTA members with a number of complimentary sessions.

Go to CA State PTA Winter Member Perks at https://capta.org/join/member-perks/.

To download the new VIDSIG app, visit the App Store.

To learn more about VIDSIG, visit https://vidsig.com/ .

To learn more about PTAs in California, visit https://capta.org

