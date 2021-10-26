VIDSIG Signs Partnership with the New York State PTA

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Live, global video chat platform VIDSIG announced today it had signed a partnership agreement with the New York State PTA to provide live, one-to-one video chats with its hundreds of vetted undergrads from colleges and universities across the United States.

VIDSIG's platform facilitates conversations that aim to provide honest answers to questions from students and parents across the state to help make the challenging college process easier through ten-minute, live one-to-one video chats on VIDSIG.com or through VIDSIG's new app.

"How do you really know if a school is the right fit?", asked Jonathan Yarnold, Chief Executive Officer of VIDSIG. "One of the most effective ways is to speak with an undergrad who's currently attending the school. And that's what VIDSIG's College Experience Experts provide for parents, students, and educators – honest conversation for answers to all the questions that you really want to ask, but probably wouldn't during a college tour with a school ambassador."

VIDSIG's College Experience Experts are current undergrads representing 160+ colleges and universities across the US, the UK, Canada, and Australia.

"We are thrilled to partner with VIDSIG to support our high school students in their college and career goals," offered Kyle Belokopitsky, NYS PTA Executive Director. "As parents ourselves, we truly understand how hard the college and career selection process is. VIDSIG has a truly unique concept to support students, and we are excited to work together to Shine a Light on Every Child with One Voice in New York State!"

"It's so great to see a need being filled – there's such a high percentage of undergrads in the workplace that have expressed buyer remorse about their school choices and experiences," continued Yarnold. "Both parents and students are having these amazing conversations about school safety, Greek life, and a ton of other topics that you're not necessarily going to get answered by a school website or brochure, and it's happening in a very natural way."

Live, one-to-one video chat sessions with the College Experience Experts are $25 for 10 minutes – and the partnership with New York State PTA provides a number of complimentary sessions, as well. Interested parents, students, and educators should visit https://nyspta.org/vidsig/ to learn more.

To download the new VIDSIG app, visit the App Store.

To learn more about VIDSIG, visit https://vidsig.com/ .

