VIDSIG Signs Partnership With the Wisconsin State PTA

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Live, global video chat platform VIDSIG announced today it had signed a partnership agreement with the Wisconsin State PTA to provide live, one-to-one video chats with its hundreds of vetted undergrads from colleges and universities across the United States.

VIDSIG's platform facilitates conversations that aim to provide honest answers to questions from students and parents across the state to help make the challenging college process easier through ten-minute, live one-to-one video chats on VIDSIG.com or through VIDSIG's new app.

VIDSIG's Life-Changing Conversations Have Spread Across the United States, as well as the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. VIDSIG's Hundreds of College Experts Provide Parents and High School Students with Live Conversation, One-to-One.

"We are thrilled by our new partnership with the state of Wisconsin," stated Jonathan Yarnold, Chief Executive Officer of VIDSIG. "We understand the power of conversation and the insight it can bring. And that's what VIDSIG's College Experience Experts provide for parents, students, and educators – honest conversation for answers to all the questions that you really want to ask, but probably wouldn't during a college tour with a school ambassador."

VIDSIG's College Experience Experts are current undergrads representing 175+ colleges and universities across the US, the UK, Canada, and Australia.

"We are so excited to partner with VIDSIG to support our high school students in their college and career explorations," offered Gena Kraemer, President of the Wisconsin State PTA. "VIDSIG's app is revolutionary in this regard, and we cannot wait to bring this innovative platform to everyone across the state."

"It's wonderful to see the adoption of VIDSIG's College Experience Experts across the United States," continued Yarnold. "And to see parents and high school students using VIDSIG every day – and filling such a valuable need in an affordable way – is inspiring."

Live, one-to-one video chat sessions with the College Experience Experts are $25 for 10 minutes – and the partnership with the Wisconsin State PTA will provide Wisconsinites with a number of complimentary sessions.

To download the new VIDSIG app, visit the App Store.

To learn more about VIDSIG, visit https://vidsig.com/ .

Media Contacts:

Melissa Kress, Media Relations

[email protected]

415-917-9710

Jonathan Yarnold

[email protected]

415-328-4174

SOURCE VIDSIG

Related Links

https://vidsig.com/

