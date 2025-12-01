Vidu Launches Q2 Image Generation With Unlimited Free Access, Challenging Top Global Image Models

With stronger consistency, faster generation, and expanded image capabilities, Vidu Q2 Image Generation delivers a full-stack upgrade for creative workflows

SINGAPORE, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ShengShu Technology, a global leader in multimodal generative AI, today launched advanced image generation on Vidu Q2, expanding its flagship model into a leading AI image platform. The new capabilities upgrade the reference-to-image features from the earlier Q1 model and extend them into a full image stack that covers text-to-image, enhanced reference-to-image and full image editing. They are designed to deliver top-tier image quality with stronger consistency, faster generation, and more accessible pricing compared with the latest international image models. To support wider adoption, 1080p image generation will be available for unlimited free use for members until December 31, 2025, offering creators an opportunity to fully explore the new features at scale.

Vidu Q2 delivers performance-driven generation with lifelike motion and fast rendering. The new image generation extends these strengths to still visuals, making Vidu a unified system for both images and video. "High-end image models have raised the bar for what creators expect from AI visuals," said Yihang Luo, CEO of ShengShu Technology. "With Vidu Q2 image generation, we want to meet that standard head-on and give the market a truly competitive alternative. Our focus is clear: compared with the latest flagship image models on the market, Vidu Q2 is built to offer clear advantages in consistency, speed and pricing, so creators can scale real work, not just run experiments."

On the Artificial Analysis Image Editing Leaderboard, Vidu Q2 image generation ranks ahead of OpenAI's models and stands alongside Google's Nano Banana.

Full Image Function and Leading Consistency

The new Vidu Q2 image generation is built to match the latest generation of top image platforms in quality, while pushing further on full function and consistency.

Vidu Q2 now supports full spectrum image workflows:

Text-to-Image : High-quality images generated directly from prompts. Creators can quickly explore characters, scenes, products and key visuals at production-ready resolutions.

: High-quality images generated directly from prompts. Creators can quickly explore characters, scenes, products and key visuals at production-ready resolutions. Reference-to-Image : An enhanced reference stack focused on industry-leading consistency. Even with multiple reference images, Q2 preserves character identity, styling and spatial layout, keeping faces, logos and key details stable across sequences.

: An enhanced reference stack focused on industry-leading consistency. Even with multiple reference images, Q2 preserves character identity, styling and spatial layout, keeping faces, logos and key details stable across sequences. Image Editing: Fast, precise editing for generated or uploaded images, including adding or removing objects, adjusting outfits and props, tweaking lighting and composition, repairing fine details, and more.

Vidu Q2's reference-to-image model shows outstanding performance in maintaining spatial layout and subject consistency. Complex compositions with several reference images remain coherent, with each subject and object clearly readable and true to its source. At the same time, Q2's text-to-image engine supports anime-style four-panel comic layouts, allowing users to create their own scenes from a single prompt. It also renders ink-painting and Chinese-style visuals particularly well, with rich brush-like textures and atmosphere that make these traditional aesthetics stand out.

Built for Real-World Production with Speed and Cost Efficiency

The Vidu Q2 image upgrade is designed for professional production environments where resolution, turnaround time and cost all matter.

With native support for 1080p, 2K and 4K output, creators can use Q2 images for key visuals, storyboards, posters, digital out-of-home assets, streaming thumbnails and high-impact social content. For example, the fastest image generation speed is 5 seconds, scaling with reference complexity, which allows teams to run many variations for A/B testing, pre-visualization, and creative exploration without slowing down their workflow.

Combined with Q2's existing efficiencies in video generation, the new image capabilities are structured to provide a more cost-effective alternative to separate high-end image services from global providers, especially for users who need to generate large volumes of content.

One Reference Workflow for Images and Video

While the Vidu Q2 image upgrade stands alone as a top-tier image solution, it also unlocks a second advantage, a single visual engine across stills and motion.

Because image and video now run on the same Vidu Q2 model, creators can design once and reuse everywhere. Generated images can be saved with one click as references, so that the same character or object can be used again in new images or brought into video workflows with high consistency. These subjects appear consistently across multiple images and then perform in Vidu Q2 videos without losing identity. Creators can use text-to-image and reference-to-image to build storyboards, layout references or coloured frames, then carry the same framing, characters and environments into video sequences. This allows teams to move smoothly from image exploration to video production without switching platforms, tools or models, which reduces friction for projects running under tight timelines.

This unified approach is particularly valuable in industries where campaigns span many formats. Advertisers can keep the same models, products and environments across key visuals, multi-frame storyboards and video spots. Short drama and animation teams can define character looks and worlds in stills, then extend them into performance-driven clips. Cultural tourism projects can combine stylised poster imagery with cinematic videos while maintaining a coherent visual universe from stills to motion.

Coming only a short time after the previous Vidu Q2 "Reference-to-Video" releases, this upgrade once again demonstrates ShengShu's strong technical strength and rapid iteration, as it continues to benchmark against and lead the global market.

"With each update to Vidu Q2, we are not just adding features, we are tightening the link between our models and everyday creative work," said Luo. "Our goal is to make it as natural as possible for anyone to move from an idea in their mind to a complete visual story, whether that starts from a still image, a reference board or a fully acted performance."

To help creators fully experience all of Vidu's capabilities, the Black Friday promotion offers 40% off all annual plans, with bonus credits for inviting friends, available until December 4, 2025.

To learn more about Vidu, visit www.vidu.com

The Vidu API, including the new Q2 Image Generation model, is now available at platform.vidu.com

