Vidu Unveils the World's First AI Solution for Animated Series Production at SXSW 2026

AUSTIN, Texas, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ShengShu Technology, a global leader in multimodal generative AI, today unveiled the world's first AI solution for animated series production at SXSW 2026 in Austin, powered by its Vidu Q3 model.

Despite rapid progress in generative AI video tools, creating consistent animated storytelling across multiple scenes or episodes remains a major challenge. Characters may unexpectedly change appearance, scene continuity can break between shots, and audio often fails to align naturally with visual performance.

The Vidu Q3 animated series solution is designed to address these challenges, helping creators move from visually impressive AI demos to stable, scalable animation production workflows.

Unlike general-purpose video generation models, the solution is built specifically for animation storytelling, with model architecture and product capabilities optimized for serialized narrative content.

The solution focuses on solving several key production challenges in AI-generated animation:

Non-human character instability

AI-generated characters especially stylized or non-human roles often shift appearance between scenes or episodes. Vidu improves character consistency through specialized training and enhanced multi-view stability.

High barriers to prompt creation

Creators frequently struggle to produce detailed prompts that generate the intended visual results. Vidu introduces a prompt optimization assistant that automatically expands prompts with structured visual parameters.

Weak continuity across multiple shots

Maintaining spatial relationships and character positioning between shots can be difficult in AI-generated scenes. Vidu incorporates spatial structure control to preserve scene continuity and reduce inconsistent movement or axis shifts.

Audio and visual performance misalignment

In many AI-generated videos, dialogue and visuals feel disconnected. Vidu addresses this with an audio-first generation pipeline, layered lip-sync processing, and improved audio-visual alignment.

Limited reuse of IP assets

Serialized content often requires creators to repeatedly recreate characters or visual elements. Vidu enables modular asset reuse through a structured subject library, allowing creators to maintain visual consistency across episodes.

"AI video generation has reached a stage where individual clips can look impressive, but producing consistent narrative content at scale remains difficult," said Yihang Luo, CEO of ShengShu Technology. "Our goal is to help creators move beyond isolated demonstrations and enable reliable production of serialized animated stories."

Today, Vidu operates in more than 200 countries and regions, spanning industries such as animation, interactive entertainment, advertising, film, cultural tourism, gaming and more.

Upcoming News:

Vidu Q3's Reference-to-Video feature will be launching soon. Originally released by Vidu in 2024, this pioneering feature offers multi-entity consistency, supporting up to seven reference images to maintain stable character and scene continuity. Users can upload reference videos or images, allowing the AI to learn character movements, facial expressions, camera motion, and visual styles. This makes animated series production more seamless, consistent, and compelling.

About ShengShu Technology:

Founded in March 2023, ShengShu Technology is a world-leading artificial intelligence company specializing in the development of multimodal large language models. Driven by innovation, the company delivers cutting-edge MaaS and SaaS solutions that transform creative production by enabling smarter, faster, and more scalable content creation. With its flagship video generation platform, Vidu, ShengShu Technology's solutions have reached users in over 200 countries and regions worldwide, spanning industries such as animation, interactive entertainment, advertising, film, cultural tourism, and more.

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SOURCE ShengShu Technology