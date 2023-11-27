Vidya Digital Fabric maintenance is launched in US offshore operations

News provided by

VIDYA TECHNOLOGY

27 Nov, 2023, 11:00 ET

An AI-driven solution that transforms images into integrity maintenance actions

CURITIBA, Brazil, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Downtime is the main enemy of Oil and Gas operations. Leading to the loss of barrel production and, therefore, lost revenue. In offshore operations, corrosion is one of the biggest integrity concerns, with the annual cost estimated at US$1,372 billion. But what if an AI-driven solution could autonomously detect corrosion, and predict the degradation process of assets, avoiding downtimes? This is the objective of the Digital Fabric Maintenance application, developed by Vidya Technology - an experienced company, that just began its operations in Houston.

The DFM has been implemented with optimal results in more than 15 offshore units, with clients such as MODEC, Petrobras, Equinor, 3R Petroleum, and Altera Ocyan. The solution unites Artificial Intelligence capabilities, such as AI Computer Vision with reality capture to autonomously identify and classify anomalies, such as pitting, potential discontinuities, and corrosion in a 3D model.

In a 3-step workflow, People on Board (PoB) is only required during the reality capture, completed in just 6 days. Subsequently, the images are processed by AI Computer Vision, delivering maintenance plans, heatmaps on 3D models, and dashboards within 30 days. These plans cover components, affected area footage, areas to be painted, locations, and risk analysis, attaining an auditable and traceable coating process.

"We transform images into results for the maintenance of industrial assets, leading to a safer, more sustainable, and efficient operation." Otavio Correa - CEO of Vidya Technology

The solution's optimal results and rapid implementation brought attention to the company in the last couple of years. In the ATCE Energy Competition 2022, promoted by SPE in Houston, Vidya Technology received 2 international awards. Additionally, at the beginning of 2023, the Digital Fabric Maintenance Solution was a finalist at the Materials and Performance - Corrosion Innovation Award, an initiative of the AMPP, formerly NACE.

In that way, with the implementation of the Digital Fabric Maintenance application, Vidya significantly reduces the number of People on Board, optimizes the turnover of the inspection and maintenance cycles, and prevents potential failures in critical systems.

About Vidya

Vidya Technology is a global oil and gas technology provider committed to supporting heavy-asset industries. Its mission is to make industrial operations more efficient, safe, autonomous, and sustainable. Vidya accomplishes this by joining engineering experience with developing AI-driven solutions for Asset Integrity and Performance Management.

SOURCE VIDYA TECHNOLOGY

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.