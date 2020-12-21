Vidyo Announces Three New VidyoRoom™ User Experiences for Enhanced Team Collaboration

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vidyo, Inc. (Enghouse Vidyo), the leader in embedded real-time video solutions, today announced upgraded interfaces to its VidyoRoom Solutions , with three new in-office video conferencing experiences curated to provide an optimal collaboration environment for hybrid teams. As employees look to migrate back to the office post-pandemic, while others continue to work remotely, new interfaces for huddle rooms, meeting rooms and boardrooms, including conference controls and support for immersive experiences, will become increasingly important.

As hopeful COVID-19 vaccines are on the horizon, Gartner finds that in the future, 82% of business leaders intend to permit remote work some of the time. With some employees heading back to the office, workplaces' new hybrid model will antiquate traditional conference rooms and meeting spaces, making them inadequate for collaboration between remote and in-office workers. To account for this changing workplace structure, Vidyo has released new video-enabled office interfaces that allow remote employees to feel as connected as possible with in-office counterparts.

"Many employees have come to appreciate working remotely, making it clear that offices will never be the same," said Reuben Tozman, general manager at Vidyo. "We added new interfaces to our VidyoRoom Solutions to ensure teams around the globe operate in an environment that is best suited for their collaboration needs. Whether it's a 150 employee town hall, a cross-office sales call or an executive presentation to global board members, it's important that employees and prospective clients feel their video experience mimics the personalization felt in an in-person meeting."

To further enable a hybrid work environment, Vidyo will be rolling out the following upgraded interfaces and experiences:

New UX Across Business Environments

Launching on December 21, 2020, enterprise organizations can upgrade their VidyoRoom interfaces to a modern and intuitive experience. Remote employees have become accustomed to meeting and working from their desktop and mobile devices using VidyoConnect apps. This has made it important to carry a familiar user experience to in-office VidyoRoom systems including iconography, workflows and functionality such as in-meeting chat, making it easier for hybrid workers to collaborate. The upgrade builds on momentum created by new user experiences designed for telehealth workflows supporting COVID use cases, released last July .

Support for Video Wall Systems

Launching on December 21, 2020, VidyoRooms will have a new pairing functionality, enabling support for industry-leading video wall systems. Pairing allows multiple VidyoRoom systems to function as one massive video endpoint. The new interface displays limitless video windows of remote employees or clients on a video wall, for use cases such as a control room, virtual audience or large corporate events. In testing, the interface has displayed upward of 200+ video users images at one time, with no limit to the number of users that can be shown.

VidyoControl

Available on December 22, 2020, the new VidyoControl app allows users to easily manage and join meetings in any of Vidyo's high-performance group collaboration environments such as huddle rooms, meeting rooms, boardrooms, patient rooms and medical carts. The app is easily accessible, and will be downloadable for tablets through the Apple App Store for iOS and Google Play Store for Android.

VidyoRoom SE

Available for integration now, VidyoRoom SE is an installable solution that delivers industry-leading ultra HD experiences on off-the-shelf computing hardware. When combined with professional pan-tilt-zoom cameras and audio peripherals, it's the ideal solution for organizations who need the flexibility to deploy video-enabled meeting rooms of various sizes.

"In rolling out these new interfaces, we are thrilled to continue supporting our clients with an increasingly user-friendly experience. By adding support for video wall systems, we are offering our customers greater flexibility, control, scalability and creativity," said Tzachi Levy, senior vice president, product and engineering at Vidyo. "Our new interfaces allow participants to focus on collaborating with their peers regardless of their location, without the headache of overly complicated technology. We aim to make communication as seamless as possible for our users, and VidyoRoom Solutions allow us to do so in an elevated environment."

To learn more about Vidyo and VidyoRoom Solutions, visit vidyo.com/video-conferencing-solutions/product/desktop-video-calling/group-video-conferencing .

About Enghouse Vidyo

Vidyo is a subsidiary of Enghouse Systems Limited, a software and services company traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:ENGH). Vidyo enriches people's lives by embedding real-time video into digital communications in the moments that matter most. Millions of people around the world connect visually every day through Vidyo's secure, scalable technology and cloud-based services. Its patented platform integrates with virtually any application environment, network, and device to deliver the highest quality experiences that strengthen teams, build trust, solidify relationships, and improve quality of life. Learn more at www.vidyo.com, read our blog, or follow us on Twitter at @vidyo, on LinkedIn, and on Facebook.

Contact:

Victoria Heatherly

[email protected]

SOURCE Vidyo

Related Links

https://www.vidyo.com

