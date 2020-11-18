Vidyo Experiences Solid Growth After Strong Q3

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vidyo, Inc. (Enghouse Vidyo), a leader in embedded video telehealth solutions, today announced company growth led by increased demand in telehealth offerings sparked by COVID-19. Supporting this growth, Vidyo accelerated the implementation of updated mobile web real-time communications (WebRTC) technology and hired videoconferencing veteran Rob Hughes as senior vice president of sales. Along with Vidyo's growth, parent company Enghouse Systems reported 30% higher third-quarter revenue than last year.

In Q3 of 2020 alone, telehealth funding reached a new record of $2.8B — a 73% increase from the previous quarter. Due to the demand for telehealth services, Vidyo has seen 1349% user growth in mobile usage and 936% user growth in desktop usage for its services. Vidyo intends to continue this growth with new offerings, like mobile WebRTC, and by bringing on Hughes to drive global sales outreach.

Vidyo's WebRTC platform expands the reach and accessibility of patient-centered care to the home by eliminating the need for patients to install a video app on their mobile device. Through WebRTC, healthcare providers enable patients to join telehealth appointments through the simplicity and convenience of their mobile device browser.

"The pandemic accelerated the need to make telehealth offerings accessible to all patients — no matter where they are located or how tech-savvy they may be. To support this need, we accelerated the launch of mobile WebRTC, specifically for Vidyo Telehealth customers, to ensure greater accessibility to telehealth in all communities," said Reuben Tozman, General Manager, Enghouse Vidyo. "We're thrilled to have industry veteran Rob Hughes join the team as we undergo this period of immense growth."

To continue this momentum, Vidyo has brought on video communications veteran Rob Hughes as VP of sales. Bringing more than 20 years of videoconferencing experience to the role, Hughes will oversee the global sales strategy during this time of unparalleled growth and will ensure ongoing customer success for longtime clients, like Ochsner Health, as they navigate the influx of telehealth demand.

The quick implementation of widely distributed telehealth offerings has helped Vidyo clients, such as Ochsner Health, succeed in telehealth practices. In the heat of COVID-19, Oschner saw telehealth visits rise to equal more than half of business demand (63%) — showing the urgency of a user-friendly telehealth application.

"In implementing a telehealth solution, we have realized the advantages of telehealth for providers particularly. Such as increased access, convenience, reduced operating costs, a way to recapture lost revenue during hard times, or even look at new revenue streams," said Dr. David Houghton, System Chair, Telemedicine at Ochsner Health in a webinar . "Telehealth is overall improving the quality of care we offer. Increased touchpoints allow us to know more about what is happening with our patients."

