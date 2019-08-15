Vie Management Acquires Student Housing Asset In San Marcos, TX

SAN MARCOS, Texas, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vie Management announced its purchase of Ella Lofts, a five-story student housing community containing 252 beds. The 75-unit mid-rise building is comprised of one, two- and four-bedroom units, is walking-distance to Texas State University, and services students attending Austin Community College, among others.

The $1 million renovation will be completed in fall 2019. The enhancements will upgrade the current living experience with newly renovated communal spaces, expanded resident services, and upgraded units with stainless steel appliances, brand new wood flooring and new furniture.

"From the moment you walk in you'll immediately feel at home knowing you have everything you need to live, work, study and play," said Derrick Milam, co-Founder and COO of Vie Management.

Vie Lofts at San Marcos offers an opulent experience with access to several exclusive amenities for enjoyment, including a state-of-the-art fitness center, yoga studio, infinity swimming pool, a large co-working and study lounge, Kahvie Café coffee shop, and more.

"After observing the evolution of the student housing industry, we decided that now was the right time to develop a new range of services to respond better to our guests' needs and offer something different from what they would expect elsewhere," said co-Founder and CEO of Vie Management Ari Rosenblum.

About Vie Management:

Vie Management is a vertically integrated real estate investment and management company operating a diversified portfolio of student housing and multifamily communities throughout the United States. With over 18 years of experience, Vie has owned and managed more than 40,000 beds across the United States. Vie's global team of 200 dedicated professionals believe it is our core mission to create engaging and inspiring living experiences for all our thousands of valued residents across the premier housing markets of the United States of America. Emphasizing a life of health, fitness, diversity and personal growth, Vie has created destination communities with a consistent track record of success and value-creation for our residents and investors alike. In every community we cultivate, guests enjoy access to premium services such as world class Fitness Centers (Vie Fit), exclusive high-end coffee experiences (Kahvie Cafe), comfortable coworking and creative lounges, elevated design and an array of unique amenities for resident enjoyment and creativity. Vie Management is active in all its local communities, via its Vie Inspired Program, and committed to philanthropic investment wherever we are located.

For more information about Vie Management, contact Sabine Kadyss at skadyss@viemgmt.com or visit the website at viemgmt.com.

