Vie Management Acquires Student Housing Asset In Tuscaloosa, AL

TUSCALOOSA, Ala., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vie Management announced the purchase of University Downs, a garden style community of 436 beds. The property services students attending the University of Alabama and Stillman College, among others.

The 225-unit apartment community is comprised of one, two- and three-bedroom units and is on the campus shuttle line to the University of Alabama.

"We are excited to have the opportunity to return University Downs to its rightful position in Tuscaloosa as the best place for students to live, socialize, exercise and study," said Derrick Milam, co-founder and COO of Vie Management.

A $5.1 million renovation program premiering fall 2019 will enhance the current living experience with a newly renovated clubhouse, expanded resident services, and upgraded units with stainless steel appliances, brand new faux wood flooring and new furniture.

"We seek to inspire guests to live their best lives by creating branded lifestyle experiences and world class accommodations at competitive pricing," said Ari Rosenblum, the co-founder and CEO of Vie Management.

Vie at University Downs offers an opulent experience with access to several exclusive amenities, including a state-of-the-art fitness center, two resort-style swimming pools, a yoga studio and a co-working and creative lounge.

Located in the heart of Tuscaloosa, residents of the community can also enjoy the socialization opportunities and nightlife with other students in and around the area.

About Vie Management:

Vie Management is a vertically integrated real estate investment and management company operating a diversified portfolio of student housing and multifamily communities throughout the United States. With over 18 years of experience, Vie has owned and managed more than 40,000 beds. Emphasizing a life of health, fitness, diversity and personal growth, Vie has created destination communities with a consistent track record of success and value-creation for our residents and investors alike. In every community we cultivate, guests enjoy access to premium services such as world class Fitness Centers (Vie Fit), exclusive high-end coffee experiences (Kahvie Cafe), comfortable coworking and creative lounges, elevated design and an array of unique amenities for resident enjoyment and creativity. Vie Management is active in all its local communities, via its Vie Inspired Program, and committed to philanthropic investment wherever we are located.

For more information about Vie Management, contact Sabine Kadyss at skadyss@viemgmt.com or visit the website at viemgmt.com.

SOURCE Vie Management

Related Links

https://www.viemgmt.com/

