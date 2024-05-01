Viega Expands Press System Portfolio with New Valve Products

May 01, 2024, 08:30 ET
The latest additions: strainers, swing check, new hydronic balancing, brass ball valves and other configurations, designed to reduce installation time.
BROOMFIELD, Colo., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viega further establishes itself as the leader in press technology with a new expansion in its valve portfolio. This launch of 21 valves across the ProPress, MegaPress and PureFlow systems means Viega now has the most complete press portfolio available on the market. Having previously built out their ball valve portfolio, Viega now continues to round out their valve offering to customers. Within the new portfolio, Viega uses the same cutting-edge press technology from its trusted press fittings, allowing Viega to be a near single source supplier for residential, commercial and industrial projects.
"This expanded valve offering broadens the industries we can work with and gives our clients the ability to specify Viega products on any type of project," said Director of Engineering Services, Jason McKinnon. "We've added products to each of the systems that our customers have been requesting. Now we have the most complete press portfolio, poising us as a one-stop shop solution to sourcing the main products that they would need on any given job."
This highly anticipated launch includes key products that cater to providing a complete system press solution. Among them are swing check valves and strainers for ProPress and MegaPress systems, brass ball valves and a complete hydronic balancing valve offering. The portfolio update also includes a ProPress 3-way mixing valve and a ProPress 3-piece ball valve.
The new valves are ready to spec and purchase immediately for commercial, industrial and residential applications. An advantage of using Viega systems is the ability to press multiple system fittings and valves with the same tool, increasing efficiency and reducing incremental overhead costs. Viega ProPress, MegaPress and PureFlow systems are also approved for over 2,500 applications and work in various harsh environments.
To learn more about the full line of Viega ProPress, MegaPress and PureFlow valves, visit Viega Valves System | viega.us
SOURCE Viega LLC
Share this article