Viega Expands Press System Portfolio with New Valve Products

"This expanded valve offering broadens the industries we can work with and gives our clients the ability to specify Viega products on any type of project," said Director of Engineering Services, Jason McKinnon. "We've added products to each of the systems that our customers have been requesting. Now we have the most complete press portfolio, poising us as a one-stop shop solution to sourcing the main products that they would need on any given job."

This highly anticipated launch includes key products that cater to providing a complete system press solution. Among them are swing check valves and strainers for ProPress and MegaPress systems, brass ball valves and a complete hydronic balancing valve offering. The portfolio update also includes a ProPress 3-way mixing valve and a ProPress 3-piece ball valve.

The new valves are ready to spec and purchase immediately for commercial, industrial and residential applications. An advantage of using Viega systems is the ability to press multiple system fittings and valves with the same tool, increasing efficiency and reducing incremental overhead costs. Viega ProPress, MegaPress and PureFlow systems are also approved for over 2,500 applications and work in various harsh environments.

To learn more about the full line of Viega ProPress, MegaPress and PureFlow valves, visit Viega Valves System | viega.us

SOURCE Viega LLC