Viega General Counsel Wins Multiple Awards in Commercial and Business Litigation

The second award was presented by Finance Monthly magazine, which awarded Arbuckle and Viega LLC the title of "2018 Commercial and Business Law Firm of the Year." The award earned about 2,500 nominations and more than 18,000 votes were cast.

"It's always an honor to be recognized by your peers and knowing you're doing your job well and doing well in the industry," Arbuckle said. "During my time with Viega, I've always taken pride in my ability to handle class action and subrogation claims and being able to take the right steps to avoid many of the legal pitfalls companies in the manufacturing industry face today."

Arbuckle has been the general counsel for Viega for five years and has practiced law for more than 37 years. Prior to joining the company, he was a litigator in the business and insurance industries for 15 years. Among highlights of his career are winning cases in front of both the Kansas and Oklahoma Supreme Courts, cases that changed the law within the states, as well as winning a case before the U.S. Supreme Court. He earned a juris doctorate from the University of Tulsa in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Viega:

The Viega Group, with a tradition of innovation for more than 115 years, has more than 4,000 employees worldwide and is among the leading manufacturers of pipe fitting installation technology. In metal press systems for industrial, commercial and residential projects, the company is the global market leader. In the U.S., Viega LLC employs more than 600 people and offers more than 3,000 products. These include Viega ProPress® for copper and stainless, Viega MegaPress® for carbon steel and stainless pipe, the Viega PureFlow® System including PEX and fittings in high-performance polymer and Zero Lead bronze, as well as MegaPress CuNi and SeaPress® systems for marine applications. Viega also specializes in the design, production and installation of ProRadiant™ heating and cooling systems, and offers In-Wall Flushing Technology including carriers and flush plates. For more information, visit viega.us.

