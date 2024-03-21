Viega LLC Announces Andreas Reger as New CEO

"Andreas is a growth-driven leader who joins Viega LLC at an important time on our growth journey as the company is in the midst of a capital investment plan which will see more than $300 million dollars of investment in both our Kansas production facility, and our new Ohio facility over the next 5 years. Andreas has significant experience leading growing businesses and ensuring that growth benefits all stakeholders – customers, employees, communities and our industry," said Markus Brettschneider, current President and CEO of Viega LLC.

Reger joins Viega LLC from BBB Industries, the global market leader in sustainable automotive remanufacturing, where he served as the President of the Undercar Business Unit.

Prior to BBB Industries, Reger held regional CEO roles for Pollmann North America, ALPLA North America, and DÜRR Ecoclean, Inc. He studied International Business Management at the Universidad de Zaragoza (Spain) and the FH Wiesbaden (Germany), obtained his Master of Business Administration degree from Colorado State University, and received his Doctorate in Business Administration from Lawrence Tech in Southfield, Michigan.

"I was attracted to Viega because of the company's industry-leading products, commitment to quality, and the values-based culture," Reger said. "I look forward to joining Viega LLC at such an exciting time of growth and expansion, and I'm excited about continuing this journey forward with the team."

Brettschneider, current President and CEO, has been with Viega LLC since 2020. As an integral part of the company's success, he significantly contributed to Viega LLC's exponential growth and its recent cultural transformation.

"I know Viega LLC is in excellent and very capable hands," said Brettschneider. "I am confident Andreas' expertise and people-focused leadership will take Viega LLC to new heights, and I am committed to helping ensure a smooth transition over the coming months."

Viega LLC looks forward to welcoming Reger at the start of April and supporting his transition, while continuing to serve its customers to drive growth and ensure continued success.

About Viega

Viega LLC is a subsidiary of The Viega Group, which has more than 125 years of experience in building technology. Viega is the global market leader in metal piping systems, serving the industrial, commercial and residential markets. With ten locations around the world, Viega employs more than 5,000 people and produces more than 17,000 products and systems, including ProPress®, MegaPress®, and MegaPressG®. In the U.S., Viega has seminar centers in Colorado and New Hampshire and the Viega Experience Center in New York City, which provides continued training through in-person and online workshops. For more information about Viega LLC, visit viega.us.

SOURCE Viega LLC