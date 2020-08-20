Viejas Casino & Resort Donates 100,000 Masks to Local Schools

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viejas Casino & Resort continues to lead the way in protecting its guests and the community by donating 100,000 face masks to the Alpine Union School District. The donation, conceived by the Viejas Tribal Council, is focused on protecting the community and its children. Viejas has a long-standing tradition of community and is proud to support the local schools.

Viejas Donates 100,000 masks to local schools: Student wearing a face mask

"It's important to the Viejas Tribal membership and also to the Viejas Casino & Resort team that we understand and appreciate the importance of safety in the COVID-19 environment that we're in," Viejas Tribal Vice Chairman Victor Woods stated. "Safety and well-being of the students in class are of paramount importance to us."

Alpine Union School District Superintendent Dr. Rich Newman expressed, "The impact that these face masks will have on our school district is huge. This is a year's worth of supply for our students, staff, and our family members that are in need. It also is a huge cost savings to us and, as always, Viejas has been a fantastic partner with us through the years. This is one more example of how they step up for the community and support virtually every need that we have."

Viejas Casino & Resort is at the heart of the Viejas Band of Kumeyaay Indians' entrepreneurial achievements and is recognized as one of the most respected and successful Indian gaming resorts in the nation. Since its beginnings as the Viejas Bingo Room in 1977, the property has undergone several expansions, constantly striving to provide guests more amenities, better services, and more reasons to visit.

About Viejas Casino & Resort

Viejas Casino & Resort is a proud recipient of the AAA Four Diamond award. The resort features world-class gaming with thousands of slot machines, exciting table games including blackjack, baccarat, and pai gow, a modern and elegant bingo room, and an off-track betting facility. Viejas Casino & Resort also features a variety of restaurants including the AAA Four Diamond Grove Steakhouse, The Buffet, and the Café. The beautiful Viejas Outlets, located across the street from the casino, offers visitors a unique shopping experience with highly acclaimed stores, numerous eateries, Viejas Bowl, and Southern California's largest outdoor skating rink. Viejas Hotel features 203 luxury rooms and 34 VIP suites, including a lush, spacious pool, and lounge area. The adult-only tower at Viejas Casino & Resort, Willows Hotel & Spa, offers an additional 159 VIP suites, luxury spa facilities, saltwater pools, a newly expanded gaming area, and signature restaurants including Baron Long Bar & Grill, Ginger Noodle Bar, and Daily Roast.

Viejas Donates 100,000 masks to local schools

Viejas Casino & Resort

