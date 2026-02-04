Vietjet selects RTX's Pratt & Whitney to power 44 additional A320neo family aircraft

Order includes 12-year maintenance agreement

SINGAPORE, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vietjet Air and Pratt & Whitney, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, announce that the airline has selected an additional 44 GTF-powered Airbus A320neo family aircraft, including 24 A321neos and 20 A321XLRs, bringing its total orders to 137 GTF-powered aircraft. Deliveries will start in July 2026. Pratt & Whitney will also provide Vietjet with engine maintenance through a 12-year EngineWise® Comprehensive service agreement.

Vietjet is a rapidly growing airline with an expansive fleet and flight network. "Vietjet values our relationship with Pratt & Whitney and its latest generation technology," said Vietjet Managing Director Nguyen Thanh Son. "The GTF engine is powering our growth with industry-leading operating economics and fuel efficiency of up to 20%. We continue to trust in the long-term, comprehensive and responsible partnership with Pratt & Whitney."

Based in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, Vietjet received its first A321neo aircraft in 2018 and currently operates a fleet of 42 GTF-powered A321neo aircraft. Prior to this order, Vietjet committed to up to 93 aircraft of this type.

"Ten years ago, Vietjet joined the Pratt & Whitney GTF family and this selection demonstrates the airline's continued confidence in the GTF engine," said Rick Deurloo, President of Commercial Engines, Pratt & Whitney. "With this latest order, Vietjet will further realize the benefits of the most efficient engine for single-aisle aircraft and our ongoing commitment to enabling their network expansion."

The GTF is the most efficient engine for the single aisle market, delivering up to 20% lower fuel consumption and a 75% smaller noise footprint compared to the prior generation of engines. To date, more than 2,600 GTF-powered aircraft have been delivered to more than 90 customers worldwide. With enhanced payload and range capability, GTF Advantage engine, which is expected to enter into service later this year, will offer a more durable configuration that delivers up to double the time on wing. Pratt & Whitney continues to invest in expanding GTF MRO network capacity and ramping supply chain output to support customers.

With a modern, flexible fleet and an expanding route network, Vietjet further reaffirms its long-term vision as a multinational aviation group, driving aviation growth and regional economic development. The airline currently operates an extensive Asia-Pacific network, connecting Vietnam and Thailand with Australia, India, Kazakhstan, China, Japan and South Korea, among others, while progressively expanding to destinations in Europe. Vietjet aims to provide the best flying experience at the most competitive cost for passengers through strategic partnerships with leading aviation and technology partners in the industry worldwide.

Pratt & Whitney, an RTX business, is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units for military, commercial and civil aviation customers. Since 1925, our engineers have pioneered the development of revolutionary aircraft propulsion technologies, and today we support more than 90,000 in-service engines through our global network of maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities.

With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. The airline currently operates 135 aircraft and has nearly 600 additional aircraft on order, including both wide-body and narrow-body aircraft. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers' demands.

Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam's largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world's only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others.

