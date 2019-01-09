Vietnam Aquaculture Market 2017-2023 by Product Type, Environment, Distribution Channel & Region

DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Vietnam Aquaculture Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Vietnam aquaculture market reached a production volume of 3.8 Million Tons in 2017



Vietnam is one of the most suitable places for seafood industry, including both aquaculture and open ocean fishing with its coastline of 3,260 kilometres and an Economic Exclusion Zone of 1 million square kilometres. Currently Vietnam is ranked as the fourth largest producer of sea food from aquaculture behind China, Indonesia and India. Aquaculture systems are diversified according to different geographical and climatic conditions as one moves from the north, through central to the south of Vietnam.



Over the past few years, there has been an increasing consumption of fish in Vietnam. Some of the key factors driving the consumption of fish in Vietnam is their heir high nutritional value, their easiness to digest and the fact that they are more economical compared to other protein sources such as beef or pork.



Moreover, consumers in Vietnam prefer fish in their diet as it's easy to cook, widely available, and adds variety to the daily diet. Apart from its large domestic market, Vietnam also represents a major exporter of aquaculture products. In 2017, Vietnam exported aquaculture products worth over US$ 8 Billion, a growth of 18% over 2016. Some of the important seafood products include shrimp, pangasius, tuna and marine fish. Shrimp, currently represents the most important export product, and accounted for around 50% of the total export turnover of the country.



Driven by a strong domestic consumption and increasing exports, the Vietnam aquaculture market is further expected to reach a production volume of 5 Million Tons by 2023, exhibiting a CAGR of around 4% during 2018-2023.



Competitive Landscape:



Some of the major players include:



Ca Mau Seafood Processing & Service Joint Stock Corporation

Hung Vuong Corporation

Minh Phu seafood corporation

seafood corporation Vinh Hoan corporation

Quoc Viet seafood

seafood Dong Nam Seafood

Phuong Dong Seafood

Ngoc Sinh seafood

seafood SOC Trang Seafood Joint Stock Company

Thuan Hung Fisheries Company Ltd

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Vietnam Aquaculture Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Environment

5.5 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 SWOT Analysis

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Raw Material Procurement

5.9.3 Primary Processing

5.9.4 Large Scale Industrial Processing

5.9.5 Packaging and Export

5.9.6 Distribution

5.9.7 End-Use

5.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.11 Price Analysis

5.11.1 Price Indicators

5.11.2 Price Structure

5.11.3 Margin Analysis

5.12 Key Success and Risk Factors



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Freshwater Fish

6.2 Crustaceans

6.3 Mollusks

6.4 Others



7 Market Breakup by Environment

7.1 Fresh Water

7.2 Brackish Water

7.3 Marine Water



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Traditional Retail

8.2 Specialised Retailers

8.3 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

8.4 Online Retailers

8.5 Others



9 Market Break up by Region

9.1 Southern Region

9.2 Northern Region

9.3 Central Region



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Structure

10.2 Key Players



11 Key Player Profiles



