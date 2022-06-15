Vietnam Construction Adhesives Market Report 2022-2027: Trends & Developments, Price Point Analysis, Policy & Regulatory Landscape, Competitive Landscape, Strategic Recommendations

DUBLIN, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vietnam Construction Adhesives Market, By Resin Type (Acrylic Adhesive, Polyurethane (PU), Epoxy, Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA) and Others), By Technology, By End-Use Sector, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Vietnam construction adhesives market is anticipated to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period. The market growth can be attributed to the rapid urbanization and growing number of infrastructural projects in the country.

Besides, rising use of bio-based, eco-friendly construction adhesives and improved economic conditions are driving construction adhesives manufacturers to invest in this market.

Rising demand for construction adhesives from the non-residential and residential sectors and increasing government incentives for providing affordable housing are boosting the construction activities, which in turn, are boosting the adoption of construction adhesives in the country.

Emerging end-use activities such as new construction works, repairs, maintenance, renovation of floors, roofs, wall covering, among others are increasing the demand for construction adhesives, which is attributing to its market growth.

Rising trend of using eco-friendly or green products in various applications and stringent regulations for low VOC emissions are pushing the market players to develop sustainable and green adhesives with low VOC levels, which is aiding the growth of the Vietnam construction adhesives market. Rising allocation of funds for infrastructural advancements and upliftment of related sectors such as steel and cement are expected to further boost the Vietnam construction adhesives market.



Vietnam construction adhesives market is segmented on the basis of resin type, technology, end use sector, company, and region. Based on resin type, the market is further divided into acrylic adhesive, polyurethane (PU), epoxy, polyvinyl acetate (PVA) and others.

The PU segment is expected to register the highest growth in the Vietnam construction adhesives market owing to rising demand for new and innovative products and increasing need for research & development in construction adhesives. Based on end use sector, the market is segmented into infrastructure, residential and non-residential.

The residential segment is anticipated to grow due to the growing use of adhesive bonding technology and feedstock materials for the manufacturing of adhesives that exhibit a broad spectrum of performance characteristics.



Zhong Bu Adhesive (Vietnam) Co., BASF, DOW, Henkel Vietnam, 3M Vietnam, Bostik, Sika, H. B. fuller are some of the leading players in the Vietnam construction adhesives market.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of Vietnam Construction Adhesives Market, in terms of value and Volume.

To classify and forecast Vietnam Construction Adhesives Market based on resin type, technology, end-use sector and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for Vietnam Construction Adhesives Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Vietnam Construction Adhesives Market.

Construction Adhesives Market. To conduct the pricing analysis for Construction Adhesives.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the Vietnam Construction Adhesives Market.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Vietnam Construction Adhesives Market.

Zhong Bu Adhesive ( Vietnam ) Co.

) Co. BASF Vietnam Co Ltd

DOW Chemicals

Henkel Vietnam

M Vietnam

Bostik

Sika

GCP Vietnam

H.B. Fuller

Mapei Vietnam

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Vietnam Construction Adhesives Market



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Product Pricing

5.2. Product Availability

5.3. Product Quality



6. Vietnam Construction Adhesives Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Resin Type (Acrylic Adhesive, Polyurethane (PU), Epoxy, Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA) and Others)

6.2.2. By Technology (Waterborne Technology, Solvent borne Technology, Reactive Technology and Others)

6.2.3. By End-Use Sector (Infrastructure, Residential and Non-Residential)

6.2.4. By Region

6.2.5. By Company (2021)

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index



7. Vietnam Acrylic Construction Adhesives Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Technology

7.2.2. By End Use Sector

7.2.3. By Region

7.3. Market Attractiveness Index



8. Vietnam Polyurethane Construction Adhesives Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Technology

8.2.2. By End Use Sector

8.2.3. By Region

8.3. Market Attractiveness Index



9. Vietnam Epoxy Construction Adhesives Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Technology

9.2.2. By End Use Sector

9.2.3. By Region

9.3. Market Attractiveness Index



10. Vietnam Polyvinyl Acetate Construction Adhesives Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value & Volume

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Technology

10.2.2. By End Use Sector

10.2.3. By Region

10.3. Market Attractiveness Index



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Price Point Analysis



14. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



15. Vietnam Economic Profile



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Company Profiles



17. Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k9128u

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets