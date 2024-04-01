Vietnam Construction Industry Report 2024: Expected Growth of 7.5% in 2024 Fueled by Government Investments in Transport and Energy Infrastructure, Coupled with an increase in FDI - Forecast to 2028

DUBLIN, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vietnam Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis, 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Vietnam's construction industry is expected to expand by 7.5% in 2024, supported by the government's focus on the development of transport and energy infrastructure coupled with an increase in foreign direct investment (FDI).

In December 2023, the Ministry of Transport announced it plans to commence the construction works of 13 infrastructure projects in 2024, comprising 12 roads and a bridge with a combined investment of VND30 trillion ($1.2 billion). According to the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment, Vietnam's FDI inflow increased by 32.1% in 2023, following an annual decline of 11% in 2022.



The publisher expects Vietnam's construction industry to register an annual average growth of 6.7% from 2025 to 2028, supported by the government's focus on the development of rail and road transport, renewable energy generation and affordable housing, with further support provided by a continued improvement in tourism activity.

The Ministry of Transport is planning to expand the length of expressways from 1,900km as of 2023, to 3,000km by 2025 and 5,000km by 2030, with a total investment of VND1.5 quadrillion ($65 billion). Growth during the forecast period will also be supported by works under the National Power Development Plan VIII (PDPVIII) for 2021-2030, with a vision to 2050, that includes VND3.1 quadrillion ($134.7 billion) of investment to increase energy generation by 150.5 GW by 2030, and by 490.5 GW by 2050.

Historical (2019-2023) and forecast (2024-2028) valuations of the construction industry in Vietnam , featuring details of key growth drivers.

, featuring details of key growth drivers. Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

