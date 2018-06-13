Vietnam Contact Center Applications Market to 2023: Market is Estimated to Grow from $4.0 Million in 2016 to $5.6 Million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.1%

DUBLIN, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Vietnamese Contact Center Applications Market, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Vietnamese contact center applications market size is estimated to grow from $4.0 million in 2016 to $5.6 million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. T
he research service covers the contact center applications market in Vietnam based on 6 application segments including Inbound Contact Routing (ICR), Interactive Voice Response (IVR), Outbound Dialer (OBD), Quality Monitoring (QM), Workforce Management (WFM) and analytics applications. The base year is 2016. Forecasts are provided by application as well as by vertical segment and horizontal segment adoption for the years 2017 to 2023.
Research Scope
- Market trends (market conditions, technology trends, pricing trends)
- Country trends
- Revenue forecast by solutions, applications, and technologies
- Analysis and highlights by verticals and horizontals (trends are also identified based on technology adoption across different industry sectors as well as by the size of the contact centers)
- Market Engineering Measurements are provided for the year of 2016. Market stage, market revenue of 2016, market size at the end of forecast period, base year market growth rate, CAGR, market saturation, price range, price sensitivity, and market concentration are provided.
Key Issues Addressed
- Is the market growing, declining, or reaching saturation? How long will it continue to grow and at what rate? What are the key growth regions in the short and long terms?
- What are the driving and restraining factors that will shape the future of this market? What initiatives have the ecosystem participants introduced to take advantage of market conditions?
- What is the current competitive landscape? How is it expected to evolve in the future? How are ecosystem participants gearing up for the future?
- How will the market change over time? Will there be a shift in the business model/pricing strategy?
- Which segment(s) will drive future adoption? What are some of the vertical-specific trends?
- Do the products and services offered meet customer needs or is additional development required?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market Engineering Measurements
2. Market Overview
- Market Definitions
- Research Methodology
- Segmentation
3. Forecasts and Trends
- Forecast Assumptions
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Overview of Key Trends
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Vertical Adoption Trends
- Horizontal Adoption Trends
4. Market Share and Competitive Analysis
- Market Share
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Assessment
- Legal Disclaimer
5. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hdk5jn/vietnam_contact?w=5
