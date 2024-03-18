Vietnam Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2024-2029: Growth Opportunities in IT, Electrical, Mechanical Infrastructure, General Construction, and Tier Standards

DUBLIN, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vietnam Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Vietnam data center market is expected to grow to $1.435 billion by 2029 from $685 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 13.12% from 2023-2029

This report analyses the Vietnam data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

The Vietnam data center market has the presence of several global construction contractors such as Aurecon, AWP Architects, Sato Kogyo, and others. Global contractors' presence in the market boosts the market through their expertise and resources. The country's support infrastructure market is highly competitive due to global vendors such as Cummins, Caterpillar, ABB, Eaton, Legrand, etc. The increasing competitiveness is expected to decrease the price of infrastructure in the market and thus lead to a decrease in the OPEX of data center operators.

Vietnam aims to attain the status of a high-income economy by 2045, with a particular focus on advancing its digital economy. The integration of digital transformation has not only led to reduced time and costs for businesses but has also heightened transparency across various sectors. The National Plan underscores the significance of digitally transforming eight sectors: finance and banking, healthcare, education, agriculture, transport, logistics, energy, natural resources, environment, and manufacturing.

Big data and IoT utilization are rising across diverse regional industries. The government has recently introduced the National Strategy on Artificial Intelligence, outlining plans for transforming Vietnam into a focal point for innovation by 2030. As a case in point, VietinBank is proactively enhancing its data infrastructure by integrating data warehousing, Business Intelligence (BI), and Master Data Management (MDM) to strengthen its capabilities.

In the initial phase of 5G development, Vietnam plans to roll out 5G services in industrial parks, schools, research institutes, and government agencies. The government's ambitious goal is to ensure that 100% of the population has their devices connected to the 5G network by 2030. With 50 million internet users, Vietnam ranks among the top 20 countries globally. While mobile connectivity has been instrumental in the country's progress, the advent of 5G is anticipated to lay the crucial groundwork for the next stage of digital transformation in Vietnam.

Regarding IT infrastructure vendors, global firms such as Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Fujitsu, and Huawei Technologies dominate the Vietnam data center market. The presence of such companies is expected to grow in coming years owing to the increasing investment in the market and will lead to the high availability of IT infrastructure.

Vietnam is quickly growing as an ASEAN region's cloud computing and data center services market. There are over ten providers, including local and international companies. Areas like Binh Duong Province and Da Nang are seeing big investments in data centers. In Ho Chi Minh City, upcoming investments will soon cover more than 75% of the area.

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Vietnam colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in Vietnam by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Vietnam data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about market size during the forecast period.

data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about market size during the forecast period. Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Vietnam

Facilities Covered (Existing): 26

Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 06

Coverage: 4+ Cities

Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data Center Colocation Market in Vietnam

Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2023-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing

The Vietnam data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast. A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

