Vietnam Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 673 Million by 2026 - Arizton
Sep 15, 2021, 10:00 ET
CHICAGO, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this Vietnam data center market report.
Vietnam data center market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8.18% during the period 2020−2026. Vietnam data center market research report includes market size in terms of area, investment, power capacity, and colocation revenues. Get insights on 21 existing and 3 upcoming facilities spread across 4 cities, including Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and other cities (including Binh Duong Province and Da Nang).
Key Highlights Offered in the Report:
- Vietnam is one of the emerging data center markets within Southeast Asia, with the COVID-19 pandemic and resultant acceleration of digitalization, data localization requirements, government initiatives, low start-up costs, and global connectivity expected to boost the market in the coming years.
- Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City are the two major locations for data center development. Hanoi has 12 unique third-party data center facilities accounting for around 60% of the existing power capacity.
- The country's Law on Cybersecurity (LCS), introduced in 2019, requires data of Vietnamese users to be stored in Vietnam itself by local and offshore service providers. Considering the population of Vietnam, the data localization requirements are expected to boost the data center market in the country.
- Major data center service providers include NTT Global Data Centers, VNTT, FPT Telecom, CMC Telecommunication Infrastructure Corporation (CMC Telecom), Viettel, Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT), and Telehouse Vietnam that operate data centers in the country.
- Vietnam has over 110 SEZs, including those set up to encourage data center investments. For example, Viettel IDC cloud system is in Hoa Lac High-tech Industrial Park. In addition, VNPT's Thang Long Data Center is located in Thang Long Industrial Park.
- Vietnam is aiming to generate around 30% of its electricity via renewable sources and reduce its Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions by 8% by 2030. By 2045, renewable energy is expected to contribute to over 50% of the overall capacity. Data center operators in Vietnam are increasingly investing in efficient data center operations.
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Area, Power Capacity, Investment, and Colocation Revenue | 2020-2026
- Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Market
- Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party facilities in Vietnam
- Facilities Covered (Existing): 25
- Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 2
- Coverage: 3 cities
- Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)
- Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
- Data center colocation market in Vietnam
- Market Revenue & Forecast (2020-2026)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Wholesale Colocation Pricing
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standard
- Key Market Participants – List of 12 IT infrastructure providers, 8 construction service providers, 18 support infrastructure providers, and 8 data center investors
Vietnam Data Center Market – Segmentation
- The adoption of advanced technologies such as cloud, IoT, Big Data, and artificial intelligence by enterprises will lead to higher adoption of high-performance computing infrastructure during the forecast period. Telecommunication providers, retail and e-commerce, manufacturing, and professional services are the top demand generators in the Vietnam data center market, increasing the demand for servers and promoting procurement of high-performance infrastructure solutions.
- FPT Telecom's Ho Chi Minh City data center facility is installed with two UPS systems with 1,250 kVA power capacity. In addition, FPT Telecom's Fornix data center facility in Hanoi is equipped with 2N redundancy of 1,500 kVA UPS system.
- In Vietnam, data centers will include both air and water-based cooling systems with N+1 redundancy. Certain data center facilities are installing chillers with a redundancy of N+1, whereas large facilities are being powered by water-based cooling techniques.
Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure
- Servers
- Storage Systems
- Network Infrastructure
Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer, Switches & Switchgears
- Rack PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Rack Cabinets
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Market Segmentation by General Construction
- Building Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Building Design
- Physical Security
- Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
Market Segmentation by Tier Standard
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Vietnam Data Center Market – Dynamics
As part of Industry 4.0 and increased digitalization in the country, Vietnamese government and enterprises are investing heavily on IoT and big data. In May 2021, Kerlink partnered with Vietnamese IoT startup, Cloud Energy, to develop new solutions for IoT services in rural areas around Ho Chi Minh City and collaborating on smart-building and energy-management projects. In April 2021, SonKim Land Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, and Infinite Computer Solutions collaborated to provide comprehensive Internet of Things (IoT) solutions to the 9 Stellars Project, creating a luxury smart city, in Vietnam. In 2020, SAS, the US software analytics firm, partnered with local partner TMA Solutions to provide artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics solutions to Vietnam's enterprises. Vietnam's software outsourcing services are also booming. According to the Ministry of Information and Communications, in 2018, Vietnam exported around $3.5 billion worth software to other countries. Viettel is involved in the process of developing a platform using NB-IoT technology-related services for its customers. Viettel has deployed around 1,000 NB-IoT stations to cover the entire Ho Chi Minh City, followed by Hanoi city that has deployed around 500 NB-IoT broadcasting stations.
Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:
- Cloud Adoption is Driving Data Center Demand
- Rise in Submarine Cable Investment
- COVID-19 Impact on Vietnam Data Centers
- Rise in 5G Network Connectivity
Vietnam Data Center Market - Existing Vs. Upcoming Data Centers
Existing Facilities in the region (White Floor Area and Power Capacity)
- Hanoi
- Ho Chi Minh City
- Other Cities
List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (White Floor Area and Power Capacity)
Key Market Participants
IT Infrastructure Providers
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Fujitsu
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
- Huawei Technologies
- Hitachi Vantara
- IBM
- Internet Initiative Japan (IIJ)
- Juniper Networks
- NEC Vietnam (NEC)
- NetApp
- Oracle
Construction Constructors & Sub-Contractors
- Aurecon
- Archetype Group
- AWP Architects
- Apave
- Delta Group
- GreenViet
- Sato Kogyo
- Universal Smart Data Center Technology (USDC Technology)
Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Cummins
- Caterpillar
- Climaveneta Climate Technologies (Mitsubishi Electric)
- Cyber Power Systems
- Delta Electronics
- Eaton
- Fuji Electric
- HITEC Power Protection
- KOHLER
- Legrand
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Rittal
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
- STULZ
- Trane Technologies (Ingersoll Rand)
- Vertiv Group
Data Center Investors
- CMC Telecommunication Infrastructure Corporation (CMC Telecom)
- FPT Telecom
- Global Data Service (GDS)
- NTT Global Data Centers
- Telehouse
- VNTT
- Viettel IDC
- Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT)
Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.
About Arizton:
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.
We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.
Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.
