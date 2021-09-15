Vietnam Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 673 Million by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this Vietnam data center market report.

Vietnam data center market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8.18% during the period 2020−2026. Vietnam data center market research report includes market size in terms of area, investment, power capacity, and colocation revenues. Get insights on 21 existing and 3 upcoming facilities spread across 4 cities, including Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and other cities (including Binh Duong Province and Da Nang).

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

Vietnam is one of the emerging data center markets within Southeast Asia , with the COVID-19 pandemic and resultant acceleration of digitalization, data localization requirements, government initiatives, low start-up costs, and global connectivity expected to boost the market in the coming years. Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City are the two major locations for data center development. Hanoi has 12 unique third-party data center facilities accounting for around 60% of the existing power capacity. The country's Law on Cybersecurity (LCS), introduced in 2019, requires data of Vietnamese users to be stored in Vietnam itself by local and offshore service providers. Considering the population of Vietnam , the data localization requirements are expected to boost the data center market in the country. Major data center service providers include NTT Global Data Centers, VNTT, FPT Telecom, CMC Telecommunication Infrastructure Corporation (CMC Telecom), Viettel, Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT), and Telehouse Vietnam that operate data centers in the country. Vietnam has over 110 SEZs, including those set up to encourage data center investments. For example, Viettel IDC cloud system is in Hoa Lac High-tech Industrial Park. In addition, VNPT's Thang Long Data Center is located in Thang Long Industrial Park. Vietnam is aiming to generate around 30% of its electricity via renewable sources and reduce its Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions by 8% by 2030. By 2045, renewable energy is expected to contribute to over 50% of the overall capacity. Data center operators in Vietnam are increasingly investing in efficient data center operations.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Area, Power Capacity, Investment, and Colocation Revenue | 2020-2026

Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Market

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party facilities in Vietnam

Facilities Covered (Existing): 25



Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 2



Coverage: 3 cities



Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)



Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Vietnam

Market Revenue & Forecast (2020-2026)



Retail Colocation Pricing



Wholesale Colocation Pricing

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standard

Key Market Participants – List of 12 IT infrastructure providers, 8 construction service providers, 18 support infrastructure providers, and 8 data center investors

Vietnam Data Center Market – Segmentation

The adoption of advanced technologies such as cloud, IoT, Big Data, and artificial intelligence by enterprises will lead to higher adoption of high-performance computing infrastructure during the forecast period. Telecommunication providers, retail and e-commerce, manufacturing, and professional services are the top demand generators in the Vietnam data center market, increasing the demand for servers and promoting procurement of high-performance infrastructure solutions.

FPT Telecom's Ho Chi Minh City data center facility is installed with two UPS systems with 1,250 kVA power capacity. In addition, FPT Telecom's Fornix data center facility in Hanoi is equipped with 2N redundancy of 1,500 kVA UPS system.

In Vietnam , data centers will include both air and water-based cooling systems with N+1 redundancy. Certain data center facilities are installing chillers with a redundancy of N+1, whereas large facilities are being powered by water-based cooling techniques.

Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer, Switches & Switchgears

Rack PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by General Construction

Building Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Building Design

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Market Segmentation by Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Vietnam Data Center Market – Dynamics

As part of Industry 4.0 and increased digitalization in the country, Vietnamese government and enterprises are investing heavily on IoT and big data. In May 2021, Kerlink partnered with Vietnamese IoT startup, Cloud Energy, to develop new solutions for IoT services in rural areas around Ho Chi Minh City and collaborating on smart-building and energy-management projects. In April 2021, SonKim Land Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, and Infinite Computer Solutions collaborated to provide comprehensive Internet of Things (IoT) solutions to the 9 Stellars Project, creating a luxury smart city, in Vietnam. In 2020, SAS, the US software analytics firm, partnered with local partner TMA Solutions to provide artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics solutions to Vietnam's enterprises. Vietnam's software outsourcing services are also booming. According to the Ministry of Information and Communications, in 2018, Vietnam exported around $3.5 billion worth software to other countries. Viettel is involved in the process of developing a platform using NB-IoT technology-related services for its customers. Viettel has deployed around 1,000 NB-IoT stations to cover the entire Ho Chi Minh City, followed by Hanoi city that has deployed around 500 NB-IoT broadcasting stations.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Cloud Adoption is Driving Data Center Demand

Rise in Submarine Cable Investment

COVID-19 Impact on Vietnam Data Centers

Rise in 5G Network Connectivity

Vietnam Data Center Market - Existing Vs. Upcoming Data Centers

Existing Facilities in the region (White Floor Area and Power Capacity)

Hanoi

Ho Chi Minh City

Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (White Floor Area and Power Capacity)

Key Market Participants

IT Infrastructure Providers

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei Technologies

Hitachi Vantara

IBM

Internet Initiative Japan (IIJ)

Juniper Networks

NEC Vietnam (NEC)

NetApp

Oracle

Construction Constructors & Sub-Contractors

Aurecon

Archetype Group

AWP Architects

Apave

Delta Group

GreenViet

Sato Kogyo

Universal Smart Data Center Technology (USDC Technology)

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Cummins

Caterpillar

Climaveneta Climate Technologies (Mitsubishi Electric)

Cyber Power Systems

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Fuji Electric

HITEC Power Protection

KOHLER

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Rittal

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Trane Technologies ( Ingersoll Rand )

Vertiv Group

Data Center Investors

CMC Telecommunication Infrastructure Corporation (CMC Telecom)

FPT Telecom

Global Data Service (GDS)

NTT Global Data Centers

Telehouse

VNTT

Viettel IDC

Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT)

