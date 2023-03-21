VIETNAM DATA CENTER MARKET TO WITNESS INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES OF AROUND $1 BILLION IN 2028; MORE THAN 950 THOUSAND SQ. FT OF WHITE SPACE TO BE ADDED IN THE NEXT 6 YEARS - ARIZTON

CHICAGO, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Vietnam data center market will grow at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2022-2028.

Vietnam Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023-2028

The government's strategies, digitalization initiatives, expansion of fiber connectivity, and 5G deployment have made Vietnam one of Southeast Asia's emerging data center markets. To achieve e-government, e-economy, and e-society, as well as to increase production and manufacturing, Vietnam's National Digital Transformation Program 2025 aims to accelerate digital transformation. By 2025, this initiative hopes to have moved about 50% of the company's operations online.

Major telecom operators and colocation service providers in the Vietnam data center market invest in cloud-based services. In 2022, Vietnam contributed around 4% of data center investments to the total Southeast Asia data center market. The colocation market in Vietnam is one of the fastest-growing markets in Southeast Asia. The shifting of workloads from on-premises to cloud platforms increases the demand for wholesale colocation in the country.

VIETNAM DATA CENTER MARKET REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 1037 Million Market Size (Area) 198 thousand sq. Feet (2028) Market Size (Power Capacity) 42 MW (2028) CAGR Investment (2022-2028) 10.8 % Historic Year 2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028

MARKET TRENDS

In September 2022, HSBC Vietnam provided financial assistance to Viettel IDC, Vietnam's largest data center operator, to construct the data centers using sustainable materials. The financial assistance is available for five years and includes a $16 million investment. The assistance is provided to help Viettel IDC purchase the equipment needed to build data centers in Hanoi with a PUE of less than 1.5.

In September 2022, Edge Centers, an Australian edge data center firm, launched the first edge data center in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, where a solar energy source powers the facility. HTC-ITC partnered with Delta Electronics by deploying Vietnam's first certified green data center, Uptime Institute, with a PUE of 1.4, 20% lower than other data centers operating at an average PUE of 1.6 in the country.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Vietnam colocation market revenue.

colocation market revenue. An assessment of the data center investment in v by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across states in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Vietnam data center industry landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.

data center industry landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period. Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Vietnam

Facilities Covered (Existing): 24



Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 07



Coverage: 4 Cities



Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)



Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Vietnam

Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2028)



Retail Colocation Pricing

Vietnam market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast. A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

THE REPORT INCLUDES THE INVESTMENT IN THE FOLLOWING AREAS:

IT Infrastructure

Servers



Storage Systems



Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems



Generators



Transfer Switches & Switchgears



PDUs



Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems



Racks



Other Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Core & Shell Development



Installation & Commissioning Services



Engineering & Building Design



Fire Detection & Suppression



Physical Security



Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II



Tier III



Tier IV

MAJOR VENDORS

IT Infrastructure Providers

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

Hitachi Vantara

IBM

Internet Initiative Japan (IIJ)

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

NetApp

NEC Corporation

Oracle

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

Aurecon

Archetype Group

AWP Architects

Apave

Delta Group

GreenViet

Sato Kogyo

Universal Smart Data Center Technology

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Cyber Power Systems

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Fuji Electric

HITEC Power Protection

KOHLER Power

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Panduit

Rittal

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Trane ( Ingersoll Rand )

) Vertiv

Data Center Investors

CMC Telecom

FPT Telecom

HTC Telecom International (ECODC)

NTT Global Data Centers

Telehouse

VNTT

Viettel IDC

Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT)

VNG Cloud

New Entrants

Data Center First

Edge Centres

Infracrowd Capital

Worldwide DC Solutions

TABLE OF CONTENT

Chapter 1 Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in Vietnam

Historical Market Scenario

20+ Unique Data Center Properties

Data Center IT Load Capacity

Data Center White Floor Area Space

Existing Vs. Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Cities

Cities Covered

Hanoi



Ho Chi Minh City

Other Cities

Chapter 2 Investment Opportunities in Vietnam

Microeconomic & Macroeconomic Factors

Investments Opportunities in Vietnam

Investment by Area

Investment by Power Capacity

Chapter 3 Data Center Colocation Market in Vietnam

Colocation Services Market in Vietnam

Retail Colocation vs. Wholesale Colocation

Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & Add-ons

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Market Restraints

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation

IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

General Construction Services: Market Size & Forecast

Chapter 6 Tier Standard Investment

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV

Chapter 7 Key Market Participants

IT Infrastructure Providers

Construction Contractors

Support Infrastructure Providers

Data Center Investors

New Entrants

Chapter 8 Appendix

Market Derivation

Quantitative Summary

