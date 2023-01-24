Vietnam Dental Equipment Markets Report 2022-2027: Increasing Demands for Better Dental Tools and Equipment is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vietnam Dental Equipment Market, By Type (Dental Radiology Equipment, Therapeutic Dental Equipment, General Equipment, Hygiene Maintenance Devices, Others), By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Vietnam dental equipment market is anticipated to register growth with an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027, on the account of increasing instances of oral diseases and dental infections. Increasing demands for better dental tools and equipment is further driving the growth of the Vietnam dental equipment market in the upcoming five years.

Healthcare Investments Through Government Promises Market Growth

Government of Vietnam is actively investing and promoting healthcare industry. Increasing investments from government funds, donations, and private investments further drives the growth of the Vietnam dental equipment market in the upcoming five years.

Moreover, Vietnam is a hub for dental tourism. Increasing awareness about the Vietnam oral health industry among the population of neighboring countries and their excellent dental services, dental hygiene and dental care are further driving the growth of the Vietnam dental equipment market in the next five years.

Awareness of Dental Care

Rising awareness among the population regarding oral health, maintenance of oral hygiene, and increased concern for dental health, further drives the growth of the Vietnam dental equipment market in the upcoming five years.

Rapidly increasing instances of dental problems among the population is further aiding the market growth. Geriatric population is rather susceptible to oral diseases and infections. Prolonged exposure to unhealthy dental habits, and weaker denture problems along with the poor immune system substantiate the market growth.

Increasing awareness about the daily oral care products, and their higher production is also leading market growth. In the year 2020, total toothpaste production in Vietnam was 38.99 thousand metric tons. Higher production of such oral health care products is due to higher consumption and increasing awareness about maintaining the oral health.

Increasing Instances of Dental Problems

Rapidly increasing cases of dental problems among the population of the country is a major factor driving the growth of the Vietnam dental equipment market in the next five years. More than 90% of Vietnamese people were suffering from dental problems and 85% of Vietnamese children from tooth decay during the year 2018. In the general population, the prevalence of caries is 67%; periodontal disease is 72%. Approximately, one in every 500 babies in Vietnam is born with a cleft lip and/or cleft palate.

Additionally, rising instances of oral and lip cancer are further supporting the market growth. Patients aged 15 years or older in the country have a rate of 2.5 over 100,000 in 2018, and the cases are increasing substantially in the growth of the Vietnam dental equipment market in the future five years.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Vietnam dental equipment market.

Phuc Hanh Nguyen Dental Equipment Company (PHN)

Dentsply Sirona Vietnam Co. Ltd.

Henry Schein Vietnam

Viet Dang Dental Company

MK-Dent Vietnam

okoDent Vietnam

Premier Dental Vietnam

Detax Vietnam

MANI Hanoi Co Ltd.

DOE Vietnam

Report Scope:

Vietnam Dental Equipment Market, By Type:

Dental Radiology Equipment

Therapeutic Dental Equipment

General Equipment

Hygiene Maintenance Devices

Others

Vietnam Dental Equipment Market, By Application:

Orthodontic

Endodontic

Periodontic

Prosthodontic

Vietnam Dental Equipment Market, By End User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Dental Laboratories

Others

Vietnam Dental Equipment Market, By Region:

Northern Region

Central Region

Southern Region

