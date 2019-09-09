Vietnam Dental Services Industry Revenue is Expected to Reach About USD 435 Million by 2023: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Increasing visibility among the Vietnamese population about dental services, dental hygiene and dental care is expected to drive the total number of dental clinics in the country. In accordance with the Vietnam Odonto-Maxillo-Facial, there is one dentist available in Vietnam for every 25,000 people, whereas the availability rate is one per 1,000-2,000 people among developed countries as of 2018.

The Teeth-Jaw-Face Hospital in Vietnam stated that more than 90% of Vietnamese people suffer from dental problems and around 85% of Vietnamese children suffer from tooth decay in the year 2018.

The dental clinics in Vietnam have started to adopt technologically updated dental equipment for instance digital dentistry, 3D-printing, advanced dental turbines and others in order to provide better services to their patients. As a result, dental services are gaining traction in the country and further anticipated to grow in the near future.

Vietnam a Hub for Dental Tourism: People in developed countries are now aware of Vietnam's dental services industry and its attractive low cost framework. In Vietnam, dental services are priced very competitively. These services are priced at 30% cheaper price than other countries in Southeast Asia and even 50-60% cheaper than in New Zealand and Australia. Dental care in Vietnam costs about a third of the price compared to Italy. The influx of foreigners to avail these dental services will continue to increase in the near future. Presently, approximately 100,000 foreign tourists travel to Vietnam each year as dental tourist thus, providing revenues within a range of USD 150-160 million in tourism. As a result, dental services are further expected to increase over long term. In addition to that, revenue yield from age group between 15 years and 35 years will continue to increase as this target group is being more conscious about their looks and smile and want to improve their dental health.

Awareness of Dental Care: Majority of the Vietnamese population is affected by dental problems. The Government of Vietnam has been taking initiatives in order to create awareness among people by organizing awareness campaigns. The country is also starting to train more dentists so as to cater a wider population along with the foreign tourists. Across the country, there are around eight dental schools, which produce 500 dentist graduates each on an annual basis.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Vietnam Dental Services Market Outlook to 2023 - By Organized and Unorganized Clinics, By Cities (Ho Chi Minh City, Dong Nai, Hanoi, Haiphong, Binh Duong, Can Tho, Khanh Hoa, Nghe An, An Giang and Others), By Dental Care Services (Prosthodontics, Endodontics, Cosmetic Dentistry, Implantology, Orthodontics, Periodontics and Others), By Domestic and Foreign Customers" believes that the companies operating in dental services market of Vietnam can expand their market share by penetrating in the rural areas of the country as that segment in not captured majorly up till now and encourage dental tourism to attract more foreign dental patients. The market is expected to register a positive CAGR of 5.6% in terms of revenue generated through dental services and a CAGR of 2.0% in terms of total number of dental clinics during the forecast period of 2019–2023.

Key Segments Covered

By Market Structure

Organized Dental Clinics



Unorganized Dental Clinics

By Cities

Ho Chi Minh City



Dong Nai



Hanoi



Haiphong



Binh Duong



Can Tho



Khanh Hoa



Nghe An



An Giang



Others ( Kon Tum , Long An , Phu Tho , Nam Dinh and Rest)

, , , and Rest) By Type of Dental Care Services

Prosthodontics (Porcelain Veneers, Crowns, Fixing Bridges and Dentures.)



Endodontics (Treatment of Dental Pulp, Root Canal Treatment)



Cosmetic Dentistry (Cosmetic Teeth Whitening, Cosmetic Teeth Shaping and Cosmetic Teeth Bonding, Carbon Post, Gold Post Core and rest)



Implantology (Dental Implants with artificial tooth)



Orthodontics (Improving irregular teeth with Braces)



Periodontics (Gum Graft Surgery, Laser Treatment, Plastic Surgery and rest)



Others (Consultation, X-ray, Snoring & Sleep Disorder Breathing Treatment, General Anesthesia and rest)

By Type of Customer

Domestic



Foreign

By Age Group

Below 15 Years



15-35 Years



36-55 Years



Above 55 Years

By Gender

Male



Female

Key Target Audience

Dental Clinics

Tourism Agencies

Entities looking to invest in Vietnam Dental clinics

Dental clinics Dental Equipment manufacturers

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Period: 2013-2018

2013-2018 Forecast Period: 2019-2023

Dental Clinics Covered in Vietnam Dental Services Market:

Kim Dental

Serenity Dental Clinic

Starlight Dental Clinic

Australian Dental Clinic

Dr Hung & Associates Dental Clinic

I-Dent Dental Implant Center

Pricing Analysis Covered in Vietnam Dental Services Market

Serenity International Dental Clinic

Dr Hung & Associates Dental Center

CAMTU Dental

Rose Dental

International Dentistry Company – IDC Danang

Nguyen Du Dental Clinic

Lien Thanh Dental Clinic

Australian Dental Clinic

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Executive Summary

Research Methodology

Stakeholders in Vietnam Dental Services Market

Dental Services Market Value Chain Analysis of Vietnam Dental Services Market

Introduction to Vietnam Dental Services Market

Vietnam Dental Services Market Size, 2013-2018

Vietnam Dental Services Market Segmentation, 2018

Trends and Developments in Vietnam Dental Services Market

Dental Services Market Issues and Challenges in Vietnam Dental Services Market

Dental Services Market Decision Making Parameters in Selecting a Dental Clinic in Vietnam

SWOT Analysis of Vietnam Dental Services Market

Comparative Landscape in Vietnam Dental Services Market

Dental Services Market Vietnam Dental Services Market Future Outlook & Projections, 2019-2023

Funding and Mergers and Acquisitions in Vietnam Dental Services Market

Dental Services Market Analyst Recommendations for Vietnam Dental Services Market

For more information on the market research report, please refer to the below link:

https://www.kenresearch.com/healthcare/general-healthcare/vietnam-dental-services-market-outlook/236721-91.html

Other Related Reports:

Australia Dental Services Market Outlook to 2022 - By Payer (Individual, Government, Private Health Insurance and Others), by Service (Restorative, Preventive & Diagnostic, Endodontic, Prosthodontics, Oral Surgery and Others), by Organized Dental Chains and Standalone Dental Clinics

The market research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the dental services market in Australia. The report covers aspects such as dental services market expenditure, its key segments including market segmentation by services, payer, organized and unorganized sector and by States. The publication also includes detailed analysis of major players in the sector and their respective market share. Furthermore, the report includes sections on trend and developments, SWOT analysis, Value Chain Analysis, Decision making parameters to choose a Dental Clinic and government regulations in Australia Dental Services market. The report also covers a snapshot on Dental Equipments and Consumables Market, Major Dental Insurance Providers in Australia and Dental Tourism Sector in Australia. Investment Model to set up a Dental Clinic in Australia has also been discussed in the report. Future analysis of the market with estimated projections has also been discussed along with analyst recommendations.

India Dental Care Service Market Outlook to 2020 - Increasing Awareness on Oral Care and Rising Number of Organized Players to Foster Future Growth

The report titled "India Dental Care Service Market Outlook to 2020 - Increasing Awareness on Oral Care and Rising Number of Organized Players to Foster Future Growth" provides a comprehensive analysis of the various aspects such as market size of India dental care services market. The report covers various aspects such as market size of India dental care services market, segmentation on the basis of type of cities, market structure, type of dental services, domestic and foreign customers and others. The report also covers market in different aspects such as market size, segmentation of market on the basis of Gender, Age and by Area in the market. The report will help industry consultants, dental services providers, hospitals and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to ongoing and expected trends in the future.

Saudi Arabia Dental Care Market by Services (Endodontic, Prosthodontics, Implantlogy, Orthodontics, Cosmetic Dentistry, Periodontics), by Major Cities (Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam & Al-Khobar, Others) – Outlook to 2021

The research report provides a comprehensive analysis of dental care services market in the Saudi Arabia. The report provides information on Saudi Arabia dental care service market introduction, Saudi Arabia dental care service market size (by revenue, by number of dental clinics), market segments (by market structure, by major cities, by services and by type of customers), Comparison of Major GCC dental care service markets, Investment Required to Setup a Dental Clinic in Saudi Arabia, trends and developments in the market, key issues and challenges in the market, government regulations for Saudi Arabia dental care service market, SWOT analysis of the market, major education institutes in Saudi Arabia dental care service market, future outlook of the Saudi Arabia dental care service market and cover competitive landscape of major dental clinics including Al Muhaidib, Ram Dental Clinic, FRB Dental Clinic, Cham Clinic, Star Smile Dental Center, Sigal Dental Clinic, Dima Dental Center, Samaya Clinic, Avicena Centers and Kadoon Clinics.

Vietnam Medical Devices Market Outlook to 2022 - By Equipments (Consumables, Diagnostic Imaging, Dental Products, Orthopedics and Prosthetics, Patient Aids and Other Medical Devices)

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of Vietnam Medical Devices Market Overview and Size, growth drivers and restraints. The report also provides data points on Vietnam Medical Devices market by Application (Orthopedic and Prosthetic Applications, Diagnostic Imaging Equipment, Paraclinical Equipment, Emergency Medical Equipment, Operation Room Equipment and Others), by Material (Textile Products, Electronic Products, Plastic Products, Rubber Products and Other Products), by Equipments (Consumables, Diagnostic Imaging, Dental Products, Orthopaedics and Prosthetics, Patient Aids and Other Medical Devices) and by End Users (Government Funded Hospitals, Local Private Hospitals, Foreign Owned Hospitals and Medical Education, Research Institution and Others) along with company profiles of Japan Vietnam Medical, Danameco, Armephaco, B Braun, Shimadzu, General Electric, Terumo BCT and Phillips. The report also covers SWOT Analysis, Roadmap for Tender Application for Medical Device Company in Vietnam, Regulatory Process, import by value and destination, Vietnam Medical devices competitive landscape, Analyst Recommendations and future outlook.

Singapore Medical and Dental Clinics Market Outlook to 2022 - Led by Inorganic Expansion of Major Clinics and Expansion into More Specialized Services

The report covers dental and medical clinics market segment by region, growth driver, restraints, government regulations, competitive landscape of major players in the Singapore clinics market including Singapore Medical Group, Q&M Dental Group, ISEC Healthcare, TalkMed, Singapore O&G, Healthway Medical Corporation, HC Surgical Specialists Limited and Unity Denticare. The report concludes with market projections for future and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.

Singapore clinics market inclined at a positive CAGR during 2013 to 2017. The market is at a growing stage with major clinic groups undertaking inorganic methods of expansion and widening their service portfolio. The demand for primary healthcare services has increased due to increase in ageing population and increasing chronic diseases prevalence. Diabetes, hypertension, hyperlipidaemia were the top chronic conditions treated at clinics during the review period. Clinics in Singapore provide primary healthcare services at subsidized rates under CHAS Scheme which includes primary medical treatment, preventive healthcare and health education

Kuwait Medical Device Market Outlook to 2022 - By Type (Diagnostic Imaging Products, Medical Disposables, Auxiliary Devices, Orthopedic Devices, Dental Products, Aesthetic Devices, Diabetic Products and Others)

The report covers various aspects including introduction, market size, competition, market segmentation by end user (Public Sector and Private Sector), by type of medical devices (Diagnostic Imaging Products, Medical Disposables, Auxiliary Devices, Orthopedic Devices, Dental Products, Aesthetic Devices, Diabetic Products and Others), growth drivers, restraints, key regulations future outlook and analyst recommendation.The report is useful for manufacturers, AI companies, distributors, system integrators, hospitals, diagnostic labs, doctors, end users, government, pharmacies and potential entrants and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to ongoing and expected trends in the future.

Kuwait medical device market is in its late growth stage (based on distributor model) and has a limited number of large players dominating the market. The medical devices market in Kuwait is completely import driven dominated by international brands. The medical devices market in Kuwait has witnessed growth owing to the increased participation of private players in healthcare sector. Technological innovations and increased focus on infrastructure development has also resulted in increased demand of medical devices in Kuwait. Heavy investments in infrastructure projects are driving the growth in Kuwait. Increase in number of chronic diseases has resulted in increase in demand of healthcare facilities in the country. The end users of medical devices are government as well as private sector hospitals, clinics and primary care centers.

Indonesia Medical Devices Market Outlook to 2022 - By Medical Consumable Products, Diagnostic Imaging Products, Auxiliary Devices, Orthopedic Implants, Dental Products, Aesthetic Devices, By Imports & Domestic Production

The report provides information on medical device market segment (by type of medical device, by type of medical consumables, by end user and by procurement), competitive landscape of major medical device manufacturers and distributors including Indo Health Medical, PT Andini Sarana, PT Trimitra Garmedindo Interbuana, PT Mega Andalan Kalasan, GE Healthcare, Siemens, Indonesia, Philips, Indonesia, Samsung, Hitachi, PT Mensa Bina Sukses, PT Transmedic Indonesia, PT Surgika Alkesindo, PT Daya Inti Kurnia Abadi, and Citra Medika Lestari. The report concludes with market projection for future highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.

The market is in the growing stage with rise in number of foreign players. The market is almost entirely import driven. There were ~ medical device distributors and ~medical device production units in Indonesia as of 2015. The growing number of hospitals or other health centers in Indonesia has led to the rising demand for medical equipment. Indonesia medical device market is highly regulated with stringent import regulations even though it heavily relies on imports. This is due to lack of established local manufacturer. The demand has increased majorly for diagnostic imaging, medical consumables, aesthetic, orthopedic and dental products. This is driven by increased healthcare spending and rising awareness about different treatment methods.

