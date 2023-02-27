Vietnam Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market Report 2023: Expanding Applications of ERP Facilitating Market Growth - Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vietnam Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market By Component (Software and Services), By Deployment Type (On-Premises and Cloud), By Function, By End User, By Enterprise, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Vietnam ERP market is anticipated to register growth with an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027

The market growth can be attributed to increasing demand for managing the day-to-day business activities within the organizations. The growing penetration of global IT companies and their excellent services further drive the growth of the Vietnam ERP market in the upcoming five years.

Rapidly increasing industrial organizations, and corporate offices along with the expansion of the IT industry further support the growth of the Vietnam ERP market in the next five years. The recent market is also experiencing growth in the demand for affordable and effective multi-level functions of businesses and organizations that also aid market growth.

With the increased usage of the internet and the internet of things, the incorporation of the processes with artificial intelligence also facilitates the growth of the Vietnam ERP market in the future five years.



ERP widely stands for enterprise resource planning. The process has specific software provided by different sources and services that help in using the software effectively throughout the company.

The software helps in managing the company's financials, supply chain, operations, commerce, reporting, manufacturing, and human resource activities. Multiple verticals of a business that can be operated feasibly using ERP include accounting, business entities, corporate governance, corporate law, corporate title, economics, finance, consumer management, employee management, etc.



Expanding Applications Of ERP Facilitate Market Growth



Rising adoption of the integrated use of ERP in organizations and businesses drives the growth of the Vietnam ERP market in the upcoming five years. Multiple organizations are actively investing in ERP implementations in their business across a single-product business or multi-disciplinary business thus aiding market growth.

The advantages of the use of ERP in process, management experience and best practices in business along with its operational capacity, security, and interoperability also influence the adaptation of the ERP systems and thus substantiate the market growth.



Different industries and businesses have different models of ERP to facilitate business applications. Banking and finance companies use financial management ERP systems that are integrated with the core business systems like core banking, and core insurance.

For commercial businesses, functions like financial management, warehouse management, purchasing, and sales management are important sectors that ERP may aid. Other advantages supporting the demand for ERP include managing personnel effectively, clear processes, eliminating duplication of work, quality control, project management, etc.

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Vietnam ERP market.

IBM Vietnam Company

SAP Vietnam

Oracle Vietnam Pte Ltd

Sage Software Asia Pte Ltd

Microsoft Vietnam

Infor Vietnam Inc

Epicor Software Vietnam Company Limited

ESI Services Vietnam Co., Ltd

Workday, Inc.

Syspro Software Company

Vietnam ERP Market, By Component:

Software

Services

Vietnam ERP Market, By Deployment Type:

On-Premises

Cloud

Vietnam ERP Market, By Function:

Finance

Human Resource

Customer Management

Inventory Management

Supply Chain

Others

Vietnam ERP Market, By End User:

Manufacturing

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Government & Utilities

IT & Telecom

Others

Vietnam ERP Market, By Enterprise:

Medium

Large

Small

Vietnam ERP Market, By Region:

Northern Region

Central Region

Southern Region

