Vietnam Fitness Club Market is Expected to Reach Over USD 3.5 Billion by the Year Ending 2023: Ken Research

In future, it is anticipated that the revenue share of organized gym centers will reach to 18.5% by the year ending 2023E.

Penetration rate of fitness services in Vietnam is expected to increase in future and will reach up to 7.7% by the year end 2023E.

is expected to increase in future and will reach up to 7.7% by the year end 2023E. Shift in choice of people towards total body endurance exercise from hardcore gym training is acting as major catalyst for growth in Vietnam fitness services market. Major companies such as Citigym, MMA Gym Fitness Centre will be expanding its number of fitness outlets leading to growth in the market.

Entry of New Players in the Market: Growth in Vietnam fitness services market will mainly be facilitated by growing penetration of organised fitness service centres. Number of fitness outlets of existing players such as California Fitness and Yoga Centre, Elite Fitness, Fit24 and others are expected to amplify service quality in the coming years. Moreover, new players are also projected to enter the organised fitness market, leading to growth in the overall industry. Furthermore, additional services offered by organised fitness service market players will enhance the confidence of Vietnam people to achieve better health regime.

Increasing Penetration of Organized Gym Centres: Penetration of organised fitness service centres in the space is also likely to incline at a rapid pace as major organised gyms are focusing towards expanding their services into sub - urban areas as well. It is expected that number of organized fitness gyms will be more than 600 by 2023E, leading to further growth in awareness about health consciousness among the people in the country. Growing demand of group exercises will also lead to contribute unorganised fitness service centres to provide additional services to its customers in future.

Rising Preference for Group Exercise: Shift in choice has been observed among people of Vietnam from hardcore gym training to full body endurance exercise as they are opting for more number of zumba, Pilate's classes. Demand for Zumba, Pilates, Cross fit, Martial arts is expected to increase significantly over the coming years. Group classes' exercises are more energetic and result oriented and attracts all age type of people irrespective of their genders.

Analyst at Ken Research in their latest publication "Vietnam Fitness Services Market Outlook to 2023 - By Subscription Period, By Organized and Unorganized, By Revenue Streams (Membership Fee and Personal Trainer Fee)" believed that the demand for fitness service in Vietnam will increase due to rising fitness awareness among people, surge in disposable income, expansion in service portfolios of organised fitness service centres and increasing penetration of organized gyms in sub urban areas.

The market is expected to register a positive CAGR of 19.5% in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2018-2023E.

