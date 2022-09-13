Vietnam Footwear Manufacturing Industry Report 2022: Global Footwear Chain is Gradually Shifting from China to Vietnam with Nike and Adidas Making Vietnam their Main Production Base

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Research Report on the Footwear Industry in Vietnam, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As one of the world's leading footwear manufacturers, Vietnam ranks second in the world in terms of leather and footwear exports after China.

Vietnam exports more than 1 billion pairs of footwear of all kinds of to hundreds of countries around the world every year. In particular, Vietnam's footwear exports to the EU account for the largest proportion of the total exports. By the end of 2021, there are about 2,200 enterprises producing footwear in Vietnam, mainly concentrated in the area around Ho Chi Minh City.



According to the analyst's analysis, two giant brands in the global footwear industry, Nike and Adidas, have chosen Vietnam as their main production base. Part of the global footwear chain is gradually shifting from China to Vietnam due to its lower costs. Nike has more than 100 suppliers in Vietnam, with 96 factories concentrated in the southern region.



Nike's arch rival, Adidas, has also chosen Vietnam as its main production area. In its annual report (2020), Adidas suggested that in 2019, 98% of Adidas' footwear products were produced in the Asian region. Vietnam has become the largest sourcing country for Adidas, accounting for about 40% of its total footwear production in 2021.



According to the analyst's analysis, due to the impact of COVID-19, Vietnam's footwear exports was USD16.75 billion in 2020, decreased 8.6% YOY. In 2021, Vietnam's footwear products were exported to more than 100 countries, with about 17.8 billion USD in footwear production. In 2021, Vietnam's footwear exports have seen a resurgence in growth.



There is a more important basis for the bullishness of Vietnam's footwear exports, that is, Vietnam has signed trade agreements helpful for exports with Europe and the United States. For example, in the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), Vietnam's footwear exports to the EU amount to about 40%. The Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) has helped Vietnam's footwear exports to Canada and Mexico soar.



Vietnam has signed many agreements with developed countries that are conducive to promoting exports, but the strength of Vietnam's local footwear enterprises remains weak and the major market share of Vietnam's footwear industry is occupied by foreign companies.

According to the analysis, Vietnam's footwear production and exports are expected to continue to grow in 2022-2031. For companies related to the international footwear industry chain, there are many investment opportunities in Vietnam's market in the coming years.



Topics covered:

Overview of Vietnam's Footwear Industry

Footwear Industry Economic and Policy Environment of Vietnam's Footwear Industry

Footwear Industry What is the impact of COVID-19 on the footwear manufacturing industry in Vietnam ?

? Vietnam Footwear Market Size, 2016-2021

Footwear Market Size, 2016-2021 Forecast on Vietnam's Footwear Market, 2022-2031

Footwear Market, 2022-2031 Analysis of Major Footwear Manufacturing Companies in Vietnam

Key Drivers and Market Opportunities in Vietnam Footwear Industry

Footwear Industry What are the key drivers, challenges and opportunities for the footwear industry in Vietnam during 2022-2031?

during 2022-2031? What is the expected revenue of Vietnam's footwear market during 2022-2031?

footwear market during 2022-2031? What are the strategies adopted by the key players in the market to increase their market share in the industry?

Which segment of Vietnam's footwear market is expected to dominate the market in 2031?

footwear market is expected to dominate the market in 2031? What are the major adverse factors facing the footwear industry in Vietnam ?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview of Vietnam

1.1 Geographical Situation

1.2 Demographic Structure of Vietnam

1.3 Economy of Vietnam

1.4 Minimum Wage in Vietnam, 2011-2021

1.5 Impact of COVID-19 on the Footwear Industry in Vietnam



2 Development Environment of Vietnam's Footwear Industry

2.1 Brief History of Vietnam's Footwear Industry

2.2 Types of Vietnam's Footwear industry

2.3 Policy Environment of Vietnam's Footwear Industry



3 Supply and Demand Situation of Vietnam's Footwear Industry

3.1 Supply Situation

3.2 Demand Situation



4 Import and Export Situation of Vietnam's Footwear Industry 2017-2022

4.1 Import Situation

4.1.1 Import Volume and Import Value

4.1.2 Main Import Sources

4.2 Export Situation

4.2.1 Export Volume and Value

4.2.2 Main Export Destinations



5 Market Competition in Vietnam's Footwear Industry

5.1 Barriers to Entry in Vietnam's Footwear Industry

5.1.1 Brand barrier

5.1.2 Quality Barrier

5.1.3 Capital Barrier

5.2 Competitive Structure of Vietnam's Footwear Industry

5.2.1 Bargaining Power of Footwear Suppliers

5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

5.2.3 Competition in Vietnam's Footwear Industry

5.2.4 Potential Entrants in the Footwear Industry

5.2.5 Substitutes for the Footwear Industry



6 Analysis of Major Footwear Brand Companies in Vietnam

6.1 Nike

6.1.1 Development History of Nike

6.1.2 Nike's Main Products

6.1.3 Nike's Operation Model

6.2 Adidas

6.2.1 Development History of Adidas

6.2.2 Adidas' Main products

6.2.3 Adidas' Operation Model

6.3 BINH TIEN IMEX CORP., PTE., LTD.

6.3.1 Development History of BINH TIEN IMEX CORP., PTE., LTD.

6.3.2 BINH TIEN IMEX CORP., PTE., LTD.'s Main Products

6.3.3 BINH TIEN IMEX CORP., PTE., LTD.'s Operation Model

6.4 Vinagiay Corporation

6.4.1 Development History of VINAGIAY CORPORATION

6.4.2 Main Products of VINAGIAY CORPORATION

6.4.3 Operating model of VINAGIAY CORPORATION

6.5 AN BA LEATHER FOOTWEAR ONE MEMBER CO., LTD

6.5.1 Development History of AN BA LEATHER FOOTWEAR ONE MEMBER CO., LTD

6.5.2 Main products of AN BA LEATHER FOOTWEAR ONE MEMBER CO.

6.5.3 Operating Model of AN BA LEATHER FOOTWEAR ONE MEMBER CO.

6.6 Saigeon Footwear Joint Stock Company

6.7 Vinh Long Footwear Co.

6.8 Sahara International Corporation

6.9 Golden Star Company Limited

6.10 Mai Nguyen Fashions Joint Stock Company



7 Outlook on Vietnam's Footwear Industry, 2021-2031

7.1 Analysis of Vietnam's Footwear Industry Development Factors

7.1.1 Drivers and Development Opportunities for Vietnam's Footwear Industry

7.1.2 Threats and Challenges Facing Vietnam's Footwear Industry

7.2 Forecast on Vietnam's Footwear Industry Supply

7.3 Forecast on Vietnam's Footwear Industry Market Demand

7.4 Forecast on Import and Export of Vietnam's Footwear Industry

