Vietnam Furniture Industry Report 2019: Analysis & Forecast Coverage Through 2009-2021

DUBLIN, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Furniture Industry in Vietnam" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study offers an up-to-date and detailed overview of the furniture sector in Vietnam and its prospects, through tables, graphs, illustrated maps and other information processed from direct interviews with top furniture companies and sector experts.



Furniture market outline: data for production, consumption, imports, and exports of furniture in Vietnam are provided for the time series 2009-2018, with preliminary estimates for the year 2019. The report also provides furniture market forecasts 2020 and 2021.



From a supply-side perspective, the furniture industry in Vietnam is analysed through:

Selected productive factors (Forest resources and structure of the land, consumption of wood-based panels, imports of wood-based panels and woodworking machinery, unemployment and trained employed workers in the manufacturing sector, employed population by activity)

A breakdown of furniture production by segment (upholstered furniture, kitchen furniture, office furniture, other furniture)

An in-depth analysis of the competitive system: ranking of top manufacturers/exporters by furniture turnover, detailed profiles of the top 88 Vietnamese and FDI furniture manufacturers (company name and address, ownership, activity, type of furniture produced, financial performances, employees, export share and key markets) and short profiles for further 72 furniture companies, classified by their employees range

The analysis of the Vietnamese furniture market includes:

Selected demand determinants (population, main cities, building activities, international tourism, per-capita expenditure)

A breakdown of furniture consumption by segment (upholstered furniture, kitchen furniture, office furniture, other furniture)

Furniture market forecasts up to 2021

This report also analyses the international trade of furniture from and to Vietnam: countries of destination/origin, furniture trade by segment (upholstered furniture, non-upholstered seats, bedroom furniture, kitchen furniture, office furniture, parts of furniture, parts of seats) and furniture trade by country/area.



The analysis is further enriched by:

Prospects of the furniture industry in the country

Publisher's assessment of market potential

A cross-country comparison

Key Topics Covered



1. Summary: Key Facts Of The Furniture Sector In Vietnam



2. Vietnam Furniture Market Potential And Prospects

Furniture market outline. Production, consumption, imports and exports 2009-2019

Economic environment and furniture market Forecasts 2020-2021

Vietnam and Asia Pacific . Furniture market forecasts 2020

3. Business Climate

Business climate rankings and selected indicators

4. Demand Determinants

Population, main cities, building activities, international tourism, per-capita expenditure

5. Furniture Consumption

Consumption of furniture 2009-2019

Furniture consumption by segment

6. Furniture Imports

Imports of furniture 2009-2019

Imports by area of origin and by segment

Countries of origin of furniture imports

7. Productive Factors

Forest resources and structure of land, Consumption of wood-based panels, Imports of wood-based panels and woodworking machinery, Unemployment and trained employed workers in the manufacturing sector, employed population by activity

8. Furniture Production

Production of furniture 2009-2019

Furniture production by segment

9. Furniture Exports

Exports of furniture 2009-2019

Exports by destination area and by segment

Countries of destination of furniture exports

10. The Competitive System: Furniture Manufacturers In Vietnam

Furniture turnover in a selection of furniture companies

Major foreign furniture companies

Profiles of major furniture companies in Vietnam (local and FDI)

11. Annexes

Country Rankings, Socio-Economic Data, Furniture Data

12. Methodological Notes

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j78gsl

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

