Vietnam Furniture Industry Report 2023-2024 with Detailed Profiles of 125+ Vietnamese and FDI Furniture Manufacturers

The furniture industry in Vietnam report offers an up-to-date and detailed analysis of the Vietnamese furniture sector and its prospects, through tables, graphs, illustrated maps, and further information processed from direct interviews with top furniture companies and sector experts.
The Furniture market outline part provides data for furniture production, consumption, imports, and exports for the time series 2012-2022 with furniture market forecasts for 2023 and 2024.
At a supply side, the Vietnam furniture productive system is analysed through selected productive factors (forest area and resources, the structure of land by land use, consumption of wood-based panels, imports of wood-based panels, employment) and a breakdown of furniture production by segment (upholstered furniture, kitchen furniture, office furniture, bedroom, dining and living room furniture, other furniture).
The competitive system includes a ranking of the top 50 manufacturers by furniture turnover, providing detailed profiles including the following information:
- Company name
- Address, website, email, year of establishment
- Ownership and type of company (FDI, Joint Venture, Vietnamese capital)
- Activity
- Product Portfolio
- Turnover and number of employees (last available year, typically 2022 or 2021)
- Export share and key export markets
- Manufacturing facilities (number and location)
The above information is available also in the detailed profiles of the top 128 Vietnamese and FDI furniture manufacturers.
Further 140 short profiles of Vietnamese furniture companies, are provided with turnover and number of employees range.
The report overall considers a total of around 270 furniture companies.
The analysis of the Vietnamese furniture market includes:
- Selected demand determinants (population, main cities, housing floors by region and by types of house, dwelling area per capita, international tourism, expenditure per capita, income per capita and expenditure per capita by type of expenditure);
- A breakdown of furniture consumption by segment (upholstered furniture, kitchen furniture, office furniture, bedroom, dining and living room furniture, and other furniture).
- Furniture market forecasts up to 2024.
The international trade of furniture is analysed from and to Vietnam: countries of destination/origin, furniture trade by segment (upholstered furniture, non-upholstered seats, bedroom furniture, kitchen furniture, office furniture, parts of furniture, parts of seats) and furniture trade by country/area.
The study is further enriched by:
- Prospects of the furniture industry in the country;
- Assessment of market potential;
- A cross-country comparison.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Summary: Key facts about the furniture sector in Vietnam
2. Vietnam furniture market potential
- Furniture market outline, 2012-2022
- Economic environment and furniture market forecasts, 2023-2024
3. Business climate indicators
4. Demand Determinants
5. Furniture Consumption in Vietnam
- Trends in the Vietnamese furniture market and consumption by segment
6. Vietnam furniture Imports
- Furniture imports growth, furniture consumption and imports/consumption ratio by segment
- Origin of furniture imports and imports by segment
- Imports and exports of furniture parts
7. Vietnam productive factors
8. Vietnam. Furniture Production
- Furniture production, 2012-2022 and production by segment
9. Vietnam Furniture Exports
- Furniture exports growth furniture production and exports/production ratio by segment
- Destination of furniture exports and exports by segment
10. Furniture competitive system in Vietnam
- Top 50 furniture manufacturers (FDI and Vietnamese owned companies) by total turnover.
- Major foreign furniture companies with business activity in Vietnam
11. Vietnam. Major furniture manufacturers
12. Vietnam. Leading FDI and foreign companies
13. Vietnam. Other furniture companies
- Annexes: Country Rankings, Furniture Data, Furniture Exports and Imports
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- An Cuong
- Bassett Furniture
- Henglin Chair
- HHC Corpotarion
- Motomotion Vietnam
- ScanCom International
- Timberland
- Truong Thanh Furniture
- UE Furniture
- Wanek Ashley Furniture
