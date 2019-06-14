Vietnam International Remittance Business and Investment Report 2019: Transaction Value & Volume, Inbound and Outbound Transfers to and from Key States, Consumer Profiles 2016-2025

DUBLIN, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vietnam International Remittance Business and Investment Opportunities - Analysis by Transaction Value & Volume, Inbound and Outbound Transfers to and from Key States, Consumer Profile - Income, Age Group, Occupation and Purpose" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a data-centric analysis of international remittance market dynamics in Vietnam to help companies understand business and investment opportunities along with risks. This report establishes market opportunity in value and volume terms, offering a detailed map of inbound and outbound international remittance flow. It provides a detailed view of remittance to and from each of the key states/regions. In addition, the database includes analysis of consumer profile by income level, occupation, age, and purpose.



Key Topics Covered:



1 About this Report

1.1 Methodology

1.2 Definitions

1.3 Disclaimer



2 Vietnam International Inbound Remittance Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

2.1 Analysis of Overall Market Dynamics

2.2 Vietnam Market Share Analysis by Transfer Channel - Digital vs Non-Digital

2.3 Digital Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025

2.4 Mobile Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025

2.5 Non-Digital Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025



3 Vietnam International Inbound Remittance Analysis by Consumer Demographics

3.1 International Inbound Remittance - Analysis by Age Group

3.2 International Inbound Remittance - Analysis by Occupation

3.3 International Inbound Remittance - Analysis by Purpose

3.4 International Inbound Remittance - Analysis by Income



4 Vietnam International Inbound Remittance Flow Analysis by Key Countries

4.1 International Inbound Remittance Market Share Analysis by Key Countries

4.2 United States - International Inbound Remittance Market Dynamics

4.3 Australia - International Inbound Remittance Market Dynamics

4.4 Canada - International Inbound Remittance Market Dynamics

4.5 France - International Inbound Remittance Market Dynamics

4.6 Republic of Korea - International Inbound Remittance Market Dynamics

4.7 Germany - International Inbound Remittance Market Dynamics

4.8 Malaysia - International Inbound Remittance Market Dynamics

4.9 Japan - International Inbound Remittance Market Dynamics

4.10 Czechia - International Inbound Remittance Market Dynamics

4.11 Cambodia - International Inbound Remittance Market Dynamics



5 Vietnam International Outbound Remittance Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

5.1 Analysis of Overall Market Dynamics

5.2 Vietnam Market Share Analysis by Transfer Channel - Digital vs Non-Digital

5.3 Digital Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025

5.4 Mobile Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025

5.5 Non-Digital Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025



6 Vietnam International Outbound Remittance Analysis by Consumer Demographics

6.1 International Outbound Remittance - Analysis by Age Group

6.2 International Outbound Remittance - Analysis by Occupation

6.3 International Outbound Remittance - Analysis by Purpose

6.4 International Outbound Remittance - Analysis by Income



7 Vietnam International Outbound Remittance Flow Analysis by Key Countries

7.1 International Outbound Remittance Market Share Analysis by Key Countries

7.2 Ho Ch Minh City - International Outbound Remittance Market Dynamics

7.3 Hanoi City - International Outbound Remittance Market Dynamics

7.4 B Ria-Vung Tu Province - International Outbound Remittance Market Dynamics

7.5 Kin Giang Province - International Outbound Remittance Market Dynamics

7.6 Quang Ninh Province - International Outbound Remittance Market Dynamics

7.7 Can Tho City - International Outbound Remittance Market Dynamics

7.8 Khnh Ha Province - International Outbound Remittance Market Dynamics

7.9 Bac Ninh Province - International Outbound Remittance Market Dynamics

7.10 Ty Ninh Province - International Outbound Remittance Market Dynamics

7.11 Da Nang City - International Outbound Remittance Market Dynamics



