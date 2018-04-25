Vietnam Logistics and Warehousing Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 13.3% for the Next 5 Years till 2022: Ken Research

Vietnam is focusing on attracting investment in logistics infrastructure development, constructing regional and international logistics service centers, improving the efficiency of connection between Vietnam and other countries, thereby becoming a modern logistics hub in near future. By the year ending 2019, Vietnam's E-commerce association is setting goals to improve logistics infrastructure in association with the country's E-commerce industry. The association plans to develop transport systems with the aim of following E-commerce growth drivers including growing importance of last mile delivery.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661352/Ken_Research_Logo.jpg )



Over the long term, the Ministry of Transport and Ministry of Industry and Trade is expected to invest and give support to improve operating and marketing efficiency, and expand sources of goods for the Cai-Mep Thai Vai port complex, situated in Vung Tau region, Vietnam. Various Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) signed between Vietnam and the ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) in 2015 will lead to boost the country's trade relations in long term. Additionally, foreign investment is anticipated to grow strongly in Vietnam as many logistics enterprises in ASEAN countries are keen to invest and have a better understanding of the laws, customs and culture of Vietnam.

By service mix, the freight forwarding segment within Vietnam will continue to dominate the Vietnam logistics and warehousing market in the near future with a revenue share of over 87% by the year ending 2022.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Vietnam Logistics and Warehousing Market Outlook to 2022 - By Service Mix (Freight Forwarding, Warehousing, Cold Chain, Express Delivery, E-commerce Logistics, Third Party Logistics)" believe that along with the introduction of new web technologies and surging e-commerce operations, last mile logistics has gained popularity in Vietnam, especially amongst domestic shipping companies in the country. It has led several e-commerce companies to think, strategize and invest on their logistics operations in order to surpass their competition.

Growing awareness of E-commerce amongst the Vietnamese population will impact the consumer's way of interaction, price comparison, research on goods and handling transactions. The process changes the supply chain from a push (to the store) to a pull process (by the final consumer). The logistics service is the bottleneck for E-commerce companies.

Keywords

- Vietnam Logistics and Warehousing Market Introduction

Comparative Analysis of Vietnam Logistics and Warehousing Market with Global Logistics and Warehousing Market

Transport and Logistics Infrastructure

Value Chain Analysis

Vietnam Logistics and Warehousing Market Size, 2011-2017

Market Segmentation, 2011-2017

By Service Mix (Freight Forwarding, Warehousing Services and Value-Added Services), 2011-2017

By Regions ( Red River Delta , Da Nang , Ho Chi Minh City and Others), 2017

, , and Others), 2017 By End Users (Food and Beverages, Engineering Equipment, Metals, Automotives and Others), 2017

- Vietnam Freight Forwarding Market

Market Overview and Genesis

Market Size, 2011-2017

Market Segmentation, 2011-2017

By Normal and Express Delivery, 2011-2017

By Freight Movement (Sea, Road, Air and Rail), 2017

By International and Domestic Freight Forwarding, 2017

By Flow Corridors, 2017

By International and Domestic Companies, 2017

Competition Scenario

Future Outlook and Projections, 2018-2022

- Vietnam Express Logistics Market

Market Overview and Genesis

Value Chain Analysis

Market Size, 2011-2017

Market Segmentation, 2016-2017 By International and Domestic Express, 2016-2017 By Air and Ground Express, 2016-2017 International Operations Domestic Operations By B2B, B2C and C2C, 2017

Pricing Analysis for Vietnam Express Delivery Market

Market Share of Major Players in Vietnam Express Logistics Market Domestic Express International Express

Express Logistics Market Comparative Landscape of Major Players operating in Vietnam Express Logistics Market

Express Logistics Market Competition Scenario

Company Profiles of Major Players GHN ( Giao Hang Nhanh ) DHL Express FedEx Vietnam

Future Outlook and Projections, 2018-2022

- Vietnam E-Commerce Logistics Market

Market Size By Logistics Revenue and Shipment, 2015-2017

Market Segmentation, 2017 By Channel (3PL Companies and E-Commerce Merchants), 2017 By Speed of Delivery (2 Day Delivery, 1 Day Delivery, Same Day Delivery, Within 2 Hours and Delivery Beyond 2 Days), 2017 By Area of Delivery (Intercity and Intracity), 2017 By Payment Method (Cash on Delivery and Others), 2017

Competitive Landscape of Major Players

Competition Scenario

Market Share of Major Players

Future Outlook and Projections, 2018-2022

- Vietnam 3PL (Third Party Logistics) Market

Market Overview and Genesis

Market Size By Revenues, 2011-2017

Cross Comparison of 3PL Market in Vietnam with Global 3PL Market

with Global 3PL Market Vietnam 3PL Market Segmentation, 2017

3PL Market Segmentation, 2017 By Market (Freight Forwarding and Warehousing Services), 2017

By Companies (International Companies and Domestic Companies), 2017

Competitive Landscape of Major Players

Competition Scenario

Vietnam 3PL Market Future Outlook and Projections

- Vietnam Warehousing Market

Market Overview and Genesis

Value Chain Analysis

Market Size, 2011-2017

Market Segmentation, 2017

By Number of Warehouses ( Southern Vietnam and Others), 2017

and Others), 2017 By End User (Retail, Electronic Devices, Textile and Footwear, Wooden Products and Others), 2017

By International and Domestic Companies, 2017

By Business Model (Industrial / Retail Freight, Container Freight, Cold Storage, Agriculture and Others), 2017

Competition Scenario in Vietnam Warehousing Market

Warehousing Market Vietnam Warehousing Future Outlook and Projections, 2018-2022

Emerging Warehousing Technological Innovations in Vietnam

- Company Profiles of Major Players in Vietnam Logistics and Warehousing Market

Damco Vietnam

Sotrans Vietnam

Vinafco

Kerry Logistics Vietnam

Bac Ky Logistics Vietnam

Nippon Express Vietnam

Vietnam Airlines

Transimex Saigon Corporation

Sea and Air Freight International

Vinalink Logistics

PetroVietnam Transport Corporation

Noi Bai Cargo Terminal Services

Other Players Operating in Vietnam Logistics and Warehousing Market

For more information on the research report, refer to below link:

https://www.kenresearch.com/automotive-transportation-and-warehousing/logistics-and-shipping/vietnam-logistics-market/144734-100.html

Related Reports

Indonesia Logistics and Warehousing Market by Sector (Freight Forwarding, Warehousing, VAS), by Domestic and International Services - Outlook to 2021

The online retail sales in the country increased from USD 8 billion during 2014 to USD 25 billion during 2016 and it is anticipated to grow at similar pace in coming years

Philippines Logistics Market Outlook to 2020 - Driven by Customized Logistics, E-commerce Activities and Changes in Freight Forwarding

The government of Philippines is spending an increasing amount of its budget on the infrastructural development. From 2010 to 2015, the budgetary spending increased by 240.8%.

Singapore Logistics & Warehousing Market Outlook to 2021 - Freight Forwarding and Warehousing Sector to Support Future Growth

The cold storage industry of Singapore holds a prominent place owing to its future growth potential. Growing demand of poultry & dairy products and pharmaceuticals and biotech products in the country has increased the demand for cold transport in the country

Contact Us:

Ken Research

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications

Ankur@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249



SOURCE Ken Research