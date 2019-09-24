Vietnam Mobile Wallet and Payment Market Opportunities Report 2019 Featuring NAPAS, VNPay, MOMO, BankPay, Payoo, AirPay

DUBLIN, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vietnam Mobile Wallet and Payment Market Opportunities (Databook Series) - Market Size and Forecast across 45+ Market Segments in Mobile Commerce, International Remittance, P2P transfer, Bill Payment, Retail Spend, Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, and Market Risk" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The mobile payment industry in Vietnam is expected to record a CAGR of 22.8% to reach US$ 27,693.5 million by 2025. The mobile wallet payment segment in value terms increased at a CAGR of 23.0% during 2018-2025.



Cashless payments have been posting strong growth in Vietnam in recent quarters. The transactions over digital wallets and mobile apps have increased by over 120%, driving a fundamental change. The mobile payment services are becoming mainstream and technologies such as QR codes and contactless payments have gained popularity.



Over the last 4-6 quarters, the number of mobile payment users have recorded strong growth along with online transaction. Banks have been driving the mobile payment user growth in Vietnam. At Sacombank, an unexpected number (1.1 million to be precise) of new registrations for mobile banking were done in October 2018. Between January and June 2018, mobile banking transactions worth US$2.76 billion were made by customers at VietinBank. Around 1.5 million customers made digital transactions through this bank during this period.



Apart from the banks, startups such as Mobivi, OnePay, Momo, and Payooamong are driving innovation to gain market share. Overall, among 27 licensed payment service providers in Vietnam, 20 operate mobile / digital wallets.



Also, mobile wallet service providers based in other countries such as Grab and Go-Pay have launched their services in Vietnam, seeing it as a potential market. These players are also aiming to offer financial services, targeting mass market. The mobile payment ecosystem in Vietnam is expected to benefit from experience of these players in other emerging markets.



QR code payments have also gained traction in Vietnam. The integration of this technology has been made at all key banks in the country, including state-owned banks such as Vietcombank, VietinBank and BIDV. The products and services accepting payments through QR codes are becoming diverse.



This report provides a comprehensive view on mobile payment / mobile wallet market size and growth dynamics, industry dynamics, retail spending, consumer attitude and behaviour, and competitive landscape in Vietnam. The report focuses on data-centric analysis of mobile payment market dynamics to help companies understand business and investment opportunities along with risks.



Market Size and Forecast



Mobile payment and mobile wallet market size and forecast across 45+ markets segments on three essential KPIs - mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value.



Vietnam Market Share of Key Mobile Wallet Companies

Provides market share by key players in value terms.

Vietnam Market Share by Mobile Payment Technology: Provides market share by key mobile payment technologies -

SMS / USSD

NFC

Code Based



Web Based

Vietnam Mobile Proximity Payment Market Size and Forecast

Mobile payment and mobile wallet market size and forecast by mobile proximity payment.



Mobile Wallet Usage Analysis by Consumer Profile: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key mobile payment KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level in both value and volume terms.



Retail Spend Analysis through Mobile Wallet: Breaks down retail spend across 10 categories to provide detailed insights on consumer behaviour and changing dynamics of spend through mobile wallet. Retail spend categories tracked include food and grocery, health & beauty, apparel and footwear, books / music / video, consumer electronics, pharmacy and wellness, restaurants & bars, toys, kids & babies, media and entertainment, services



Vietnam Mobile Retail Shopping Market Size and Forecast (2016 - 2025)

Market opportunity and growth dynamics in retail shopping by mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value across following segments in Vietnam

In-Store Retail

Online Retail

Domestic Online Retail

International Online Retail

Vietnam Mobile Travel Booking Market Size and Forecast (2016 - 2025)

Market opportunity and growth dynamics by mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value across following mobile travel booking segments in Vietnam

Offline Travel Booking

Online Travel Bookings

Online Flight Bookings

Online Bus & Train Bookings

Online Hotel Bookings

Online Domestic Travel Bookings

Online Domestic Flight Bookings

Online Domestic Bus & Train Bookings

Online Domestic Hotel Bookings

Online International Travel Bookings

Online International Flight Bookings

Online International Bus & Train Bookings

Online International Hotel Bookings

Spend During Travel

Transit & Toll - Metro & Cabs Bookings

Vietnam Mobile Domestic and International Remittance Market Size and Forecast (2016 - 2025)

Market opportunity and growth dynamics by mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value across the following domestic and international remittance segments in Vietnam

Domestic Remittance (P2P)

Intra City P2P

Inter State P2P

International Remittance

Outbound Remittance

Inbound Remittance

Vietnam Mobile Recharge, Bill Payment, and Other Payment Market Size and Forecast (2016 - 2025)

Market opportunity and growth dynamics by mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value across the following mobile recharge and bill payment segments in Vietnam

Insurance Payments

Fuel Bills

Healthcare and Wellness Bills

Rental Payment

Mobile Recharge/Payment

DTH Recharge/Payment

Broadband/Data Cards Recharge/Payment

Landline Recharge/Payment

Credit Cards Payment

Vietnam Mobile Financial Services Market Size and Forecast (2016 - 2025)

Market opportunity and growth dynamics by mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value across the following financial services segments in Vietnam

Investment Payment

P2P Lending

Charity and Crowd Funding

Social Gifting

Fee

Person to Government (P2G) Payment

Companies Mentioned



NAPAS

VNPay

MOMO

BankPay

Payoo

AirPay

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xdkuft

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

