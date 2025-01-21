NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on market trends - The retail market in vietnam size is estimated to grow by USD 226.4 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.64% during the forecast period. Growing demand for convenience food products is driving market growth, with a trend towards emergence of urban lifestyles in Vietnam. However, issues related to logistics and supply chain operations poses a challenge. Key market players include 7 Eleven Inc., AEON CO. LTD., Berli Jucker Public Co. Ltd., Central Group of Company, Central Retail Corp., Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, Circle K, E Mart Co. Ltd., FPT Retail Joint Stock Co., Lotte Shopping Plaza Vietnam Co. Ltd., Masan Group, MM Mega Market Vietnam, Saigon Union of Trading Cooperatives, and SPAR International.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Retail market in vietnam 2024-2028

AI-Powered Market Evolution Insights. Our comprehensive market report ready with the latest trends, growth opportunities, and strategic analysis- View Free Sample Report PDF

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2017 - 2021 Segment Covered Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Type (Grocery, Electronics and appliances, Home and garden, Health and beauty, and Others), and Geography (APAC) Region Covered Vietnam Key companies profiled 7 Eleven Inc., AEON CO. LTD., Berli Jucker Public Co. Ltd., Central Group of Company, Central Retail Corp., Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, Circle K, E Mart Co. Ltd., FPT Retail Joint Stock Co., Lotte Shopping Plaza Vietnam Co. Ltd., Masan Group, MM Mega Market Vietnam, Saigon Union of Trading Cooperatives, and SPAR International

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The retail market in Vietnam is experiencing significant growth due to economic development. Traditional formats like brick-and-mortar stores, shopping malls, boutiques, and specialty stores continue to dominate, but modern retailing is on the rise. The digital wave is transforming businesses with tech-savvy consumers preferring ecommerce platforms. AI, machine learning, IoT, and omnichannel strategies offer seamless shopping experiences, convenience, and customer loyalty. Price sensitivity remains a key factor, with health, wellness products, fitness equipment, and wellness supplements popular. Sustainability is gaining importance, with eco-friendly products, green technologies, and reduced plastic use. Mahindra, the Chairperson, sustainability and environmental awareness in supply chains. The organized sector, including department stores and brand awareness, competes with the unorganized sector, comprising traditional stores, Kirana shops, and street vendors, offering personalized service and lower operational costs. Urbanization and increasing consumer preferences for an omnichannel experience are driving e-commerce expansion. Adaptation to changing consumer preferences and data analytics are essential for businesses to thrive.

Vietnam's retail market is experiencing significant growth due to urbanization and shifting consumer preferences among young urban customers. This trend is leading to the expansion of contemporary retail channels, including convenience stores and e-commerce. Online retail sales have seen substantial growth, with both established and private retailers effectively selling products through digital platforms. The elimination of physical stores, merchandise, salespeople, and inventory requirements makes online sales an attractive option for retailers. Additionally, the increasing Internet and smartphone penetration in Vietnam provides retailers with a large online customer base.

Insights on how AI is driving innovation, efficiency, and market growth- Request Sample!

Market Challenges

The retail market in Vietnam presents both opportunities and challenges for businesses. Economic development has led to an increase in disposable income, driving demand for modern retailing. However, traditional formats like street vendors and Kirana shops continue to dominate, catering to price-sensitive consumers and maintaining a local connection. The digital wave, with tech-savvy consumers and ecommerce platforms, is transforming shopping. Businesses must adopt digital technologies like AI, machine learning, and IoT for omnichannel strategies, offering seamless shopping experiences and customer loyalty. Modern retail, including department stores and specialty stores, is growing, driven by brand awareness and shopping experience. However, sustainability and environmental impact are becoming essential, with consumers preferring eco-friendly products and green technologies. Chairperson Mahindra the need for sustainability in retail, adapting to changing consumer preferences, and implementing omnichannel experiences. Infrastructure development and payment options are crucial for organized sector growth, while the unorganized sector, including shopping malls, boutiques, and fitness product stores, must innovate to stay competitive. Price sensitivity remains a challenge, especially in health, wellness, and fitness products. The retail sector must balance convenience with environmental concerns, using data analytics to optimize supply chain and adapt to consumer behavior. Urbanization and increasing consumer expectations for a seamless shopping experience further complicate matters. Ultimately, businesses must balance between modern retail and traditional formats, leveraging the best of both worlds to meet the evolving needs of Vietnamese consumers.

presents both opportunities and challenges for businesses. Economic development has led to an increase in disposable income, driving demand for modern retailing. However, traditional formats like street vendors and Kirana shops continue to dominate, catering to price-sensitive consumers and maintaining a local connection. The digital wave, with tech-savvy consumers and ecommerce platforms, is transforming shopping. Businesses must adopt digital technologies like AI, machine learning, and IoT for omnichannel strategies, offering seamless shopping experiences and customer loyalty. Modern retail, including department stores and specialty stores, is growing, driven by brand awareness and shopping experience. However, sustainability and environmental impact are becoming essential, with consumers preferring eco-friendly products and green technologies. Chairperson Mahindra the need for sustainability in retail, adapting to changing consumer preferences, and implementing omnichannel experiences. Infrastructure development and payment options are crucial for organized sector growth, while the unorganized sector, including shopping malls, boutiques, and fitness product stores, must innovate to stay competitive. Price sensitivity remains a challenge, especially in health, wellness, and fitness products. The retail sector must balance convenience with environmental concerns, using data analytics to optimize supply chain and adapt to consumer behavior. Urbanization and increasing consumer expectations for a seamless shopping experience further complicate matters. Ultimately, businesses must balance between modern retail and traditional formats, leveraging the best of both worlds to meet the evolving needs of Vietnamese consumers. In the retail market of Vietnam , managing back-end supply chain operations is intricate due to the developing infrastructure. Functions like product acquisition, warehouse management, packaging, inventory, distribution, and merchandising require substantial resources. Costs include IT support, infrastructure maintenance, and customer service. Transportation and supply management for retailers with multiple stores add complexity, along with potential product damage risks. Effective supply chain management is crucial for retail success in Vietnam .

Insights into how AI is reshaping industries and driving growth- Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

This retail market in Vietnam report extensively covers market segmentation by

Distribution Channel 1.1 Offline

1.2 Online Type 2.1 Grocery

2.2 Electronics and appliances

2.3 Home and garden

2.4 Health and beauty

2.5 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

1.1 Offline- The retail market in Vietnam offers significant growth opportunities, yet faces intense competition among domestic and international players. Supermarkets, providing daily necessities, food, and household appliances, remain popular due to their convenience and one-stop shopping experience. Traditional outlets continue to dominate due to their widespread availability, comparatively lower prices, and better fresh produce supply. Convenience stores, located near highways or busy roads, offer everyday essentials and can even sell alcohol with a license. Department stores, or commercial centers, provide a wide range of consumer goods and have shaped urban shopping habits. Despite the digital channel's growth, physical retail channels continue to dominate the Vietnamese retail landscape.

Download complimentary Sample Report to gain insights into AI's impact on market dynamics, emerging trends, and future opportunities- including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017 - 2021)

Research Analysis

Vietnam's retail market is experiencing significant growth due to the country's economic development and increasing consumer spending. Traditional formats like street markets and mom-and-pop stores continue to coexist with modern retailing, offering a diverse range of products from local produce to international brands. The economy's digital wave is transforming retail, with tech-savvy consumers embracing ecommerce platforms and digital technologies. AI, machine learning, and IoT are being adopted for personalized shopping experiences and seamless transactions. Omnichannel strategies are becoming the norm, allowing businesses to reach customers through various channels, including brick-and-mortar stores, shopping malls, boutiques, and specialty stores. Price sensitivity remains a key factor, with health, wellness products, fitness equipment, and wellness supplements gaining popularity. The organized sector, including department stores and modern retail formats, is expanding, leading to increased brand awareness and competition.

Market Research Overview

Vietnam's retail market is experiencing significant growth due to the country's economic development and the increasing number of tech-savvy consumers. Traditional formats are being replaced by modern retailing, with businesses adopting digital technologies such as AI, machine learning, and IoT to enhance the shopping experience. Ecommerce platforms are expanding, offering seamless shopping and convenience, while brick-and-mortar stores are adopting omnichannel strategies to remain competitive. Price sensitivity remains a key factor, with health, wellness products, fitness, and wellness supplements gaining popularity. The organized sector, including department stores and modern retail, is growing, but the unorganized sector, including traditional stores, Kirana shops, and street vendors, continues to hold cultural significance and offers personalized service and lower operational costs. Sustainability and environmental impact are becoming increasingly important, with businesses focusing on eco-friendly products, green technologies, and reducing plastic use. Urbanization and changing consumer preferences are driving the adoption of digital technologies and infrastructure development. Mahindra, the Chairperson of a leading conglomerate, the need for sustainability and adaptation to changing consumer preferences in the retail industry. Data analytics plays a crucial role in understanding consumer behavior and adapting to their evolving needs.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Type

Grocery



Electronics And Appliances



Home And Garden



Health And Beauty



Others

Geography

APAC

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio