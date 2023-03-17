Vietnam Selected as the Destination for Ryder Cup's Southeast Asian Media Outreach

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VGS Group is proud to announce that it is the only company selected to organize the Vietnam Italy Golf Tournament, an international friendly golf tournament that will be held on March 20th, 2023, at the Long Bien Golf Course. The Ryder Cup is one of the world's most prestigious golf tournaments, held biennially in a team format between Europe and the United States. The event features some of the most renowned professional golfers and draws the attention of millions of golf enthusiasts worldwide. Vietnam, the rising golf tourism destination in Asia, has been selected as the only country in Southeast Asia to host a series of ancillary events to promote this significant golf tournament. The series of activities leading up to the Ryder Cup 2023 in Vietnam includes a formal announcement of the event, which will be organized by the Italian Embassy in Vietnam on March 17th, 2023.

According to Mr. Bui Duc Long, Chairman of VGS Group, "The Ryder Cup is one of the most prestigious golf tournaments in the world, and we are proud that Vietnam has been selected as a destination to promote this important event in Southeast Asia. With the advantage of having the most comprehensive golf ecosystem and experience in organizing international tournaments, VGS Group is honored to be the only company selected to host this significant event, contributing to the promotion of tourism, especially golf tourism, in Vietnam to international friends."

In the theme of Italy and Vietnam sharing a 50-year history of diplomatic relations, the Ryder Cup and Italian Tour Operators' representatives present their goal of associating the capital Rome with not only an attractive tourist destination but also being capable of organizing large-scale events. The World Expo 2030 in Rome will actively discuss solutions, ideas, and strategies to tackle these issues.

Vietnam's golf tourism has been gaining recognition globally, with titles such as World's Best Golf Destination in 2019 and 2021, and five consecutive years as "Asia's Best Golf Destination" from 2017 to 2021, awarded by the World Golf Awards.

"Besides golf development throughout Vietnam, we have a bold vision for my hometown, Da Nang - Hoi An, and we are committed to making it a reality. We believe that by leveraging the power of sport, culture, and technology, we can create an unforgettable destination that will capture the hearts and minds of visitors from around the world. Our action masterplan includes exciting sport events such as AquaX, Superboat P1 World Championship, GKA Kite World Tour, World Chase Tag and more, all designed to showcase the beauty and diversity of our region. We look forward to working with our partners and stakeholders to build a truly world-class destination that will inspire and delight travelers for years to come" The Chairman of VGS Group conveyed his dedication.

VGS Group is Vietnam's leading golf organization, with a comprehensive ecosystem of golf-related businesses including golf course management, hospitality, events, and equipment sales. The company has a strong track record of organizing professional golf tournaments and promoting golf tourism in Vietnam and their ownership of the technology for live broadcasting of golf tournaments in Vietnam and internationally. They were also the first to produce live signals for golf events at the SEA Games 31, receiving high praise from other countries in the region.

The selection of Vietnam as the only country in Southeast Asia to host Ryder Cup's media outreach events demonstrates the country's growing reputation as an emerging golf destination.

For more images, please see here: https://bit.ly/RyderCupVN

