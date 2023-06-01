DUBLIN, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vietnam Shipbuilding Industry Research Report 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Capacity of ships built will reach US$ 680 million in 2032 and the CAGR in 2023 to 2032 is 6.0%

In terms of international trade activities, Vietnam ports ship components, machinery and raw materials to support its shipbuilding activities.

Vietnam's shipbuilding industry is developing rapidly and has taken shape. Overall, the market size of Vietnam's shipbuilding industry has shown an upward trend in recent years, with sustained economic growth, industrial and supporting industry chain development promoting the development of its shipbuilding industry.



Major import sources include South Korea, Japan, China and countries in the European region, among others. Vietnam's shipbuilding industry also exports ships to international markets, including merchant ships, offshore support vessels and fishing vessels; major export destinations include Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

Benefiting from a long coastline bordering the Gulf of Thailand, the South China Sea and Tokyo Bay, Vietnam has the second highest number of international ports in ASEAN, after the Philippines. There are three major port cities along the Vietnamese coastline - Haiphong in the north, Ho Chi Minh City in the south and Da Nang in the central region. They are all leading container ports in Asia in terms of cargo capacity, with Ho Chi Minh City port cargo throughput accounting for the largest share of the Vietnamese market.



Meanwhile, the northern port of Hai Phong is a major port for international container traffic. Hai Phong International Container Terminal (HICT) can call large container ships, reducing the time and cost of shipping containers to northern Vietnam. With its strategic location, Da Nang manages cargo from the central region, linking Vietnam with Myanmar, Thailand and Laos.



While the rate of cargo movement through the country's seaports typically increases by an average of 10-15% per year, more investment is needed to develop the country's shipping fleet and ports due to rising freight rates and supply chain issues.



Due to the growth in global trade, offshore energy project development and increasing demand for specialized vessels, the analyst expects a positive outlook for the Vietnamese shipbuilding industry from 2023 to 2027, with a growing Vietnamese shipbuilding market full of opportunities for growth. The adoption of advanced technology, emphasis on environmental protection and training of skilled labor are critical to remain competitive.

Topics Covered

Overview of Vietnam's shipbuilding industry

shipbuilding industry The economic and policy environment of Vietnam's shipbuilding industry

shipbuilding industry What is the impact of COVID-19 on the Vietnamese shipbuilding industry?

Vietnam Shipbuilding Industry Market Size 2023-2032

Analysis of the main Vietnamese shipbuilding industry producers

Key drivers and market opportunities for Vietnam's shipbuilding industry

shipbuilding industry What are the key drivers, challenges and opportunities for Vietnam's shipbuilding industry during the forecast period of 2023-2032?

shipbuilding industry during the forecast period of 2023-2032? Which companies are the key players in the Vietnamese shipbuilding industry market and what are their competitive advantages?

What is the expected revenue of the Vietnam Shipbuilding Industry market during the forecast period of 2023-2032?

What are the strategies adopted by the key players in the market to increase their market share in the industry?

Which segment of the Vietnam shipbuilding industry market is expected to dominate the market in 2032?

shipbuilding industry market is expected to dominate the market in 2032? What are the main unfavorable factors facing the Vietnamese shipbuilding industry?

Companies Mentioned

Damen Shipyards Group

Hyundai HeavySamsung Heavy

Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding

VinashinVinalines

Nam Trieu Shipbuilding

Pha Rung Shipyard

