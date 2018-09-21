Vietnam Third Party Logistics (Freight Forwarding and Warehousing) Market 2018-2022

DUBLIN, Sept. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Vietnam Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market Outlook to 2022 - By Freight Forwarding and Warehousing 3PL Services and By International Companies and Domestic Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report focuses on overall market size for third party logistics in Vietnam, market segmentation by market (freight forwarding and warehousing) and by companies (international companies and domestic companies). The report also covers the overall competitive landscape in Vietnam 3PL market.



Third-party logistics outsourcing is rapidly gaining importance in the country as more corporations across the world are unable to manage their complex supply chains and hence are outsourcing logistics activities to the 3PL service providers. Competition within the logistics industry is ramping up due to tightened capacity along with increased consolidation within the supply chain arena, which has resulted in fewer partners for 3PLs and increased prices.

The companies operating in Vietnam 3PL market are competing with each other by offering multiple value added services to the customers. The leading companies in the segment are DHL Logistics, Damco, FedEx and APL. However, many Vietnamese names have emerged in the market recently, including Gemadept, Vinafco and Transimex Saigon.

The report concludes with market projection for future of third party logistics as described above and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions for Vietnam 3PL market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Vietnam 3PL market Overview and Size

3PL market Overview and Size Vietnam 3PL Market Segmentation

3PL Market Segmentation Comparative Landscape in Vietnam 3PL Market

3PL Market Vietnam 3PL Market Future Outlook and Projections

2. Research Methodology



Research Methodology

Market Sizing Approach-3PL Market

Variables Dependent and Independent

Multifactor Based Sensitivity Model

Limitations

Conclusion

3. Vietnam 3PL (Third Party Logistics) Market Introduction

3.1. Vietnam 3PL Market Overview and Genesis



4. Vietnam 3PL Market Size, 2011-2017

4.1. By Revenues, 2011-2017

4.2. Cross Comparison of 3PL Market in Vietnam with Global 3PL Market

4.3. Cross Comparison of 3PL Market in Vietnam with Asia-Pacific 3PL Market, 2016



5. Vietnam 3PL Market Segmentation, 2017

5.1. By Market (Freight Forwarding and Warehousing Services), 2017

5.2. By Companies (International Companies and Domestic Companies), 2017



6. Regulatory Framework in Vietnam 3PL Market

Certain Contradictions to Decree 140 in Vietnam Logistics Industry

Logistics Industry Decree of Logistics Companies

7. Competitive Landscape of Major Players Operating in Vietnam 3PL Market

7.1. Competition Scenario in Vietnam 3PL Market

7.2. Company Profiles of Major Players Operating in Vietnam 3PL Market

7.2.1. DHL-Vietnam

7.2.2. Damco Vietnam

7.2.3. Vinafco

7.2.4. Kerry Logistics Vietnam

7.2.5. Nippon Express Vietnam

7.2.6. Transimex Saigon Corporation



8. Vietnam 3PL Market Future Outlook and Projections

8.1. By Revenues, 2018-2022



9. Analyst Recommendations in Vietnam 3PL Market



For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dnr6z4/vietnam_third?w=5

Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

