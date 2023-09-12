Vietnamese Rap Star Binz's Hit Song Bigcityboi Featured on Hollywood Blockbuster Expend4bles

News provided by

SpaceSpeakers Group JSC

12 Sep, 2023, 06:07 ET

Bigcityboi will make a comeback in the worldwide blockbuster Expend4bles (also known as Expend4bles) on September 22, 2023, following three years of tremendous success in the music industry.

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This is considered as the first Vietnamese Rap song to make an appearance in a big Hollywood action franchise. The song Bigcityboi with liberal, contemporary style and electronic music transforms the movie's backdrop into something majestic and full of the energy of big-city boys. This hit will be used for the global release of the movie (particularly 37 countries including Vietnam), reported by the Expend4bles movie producer unit.

Continue Reading
Vietnamese Rap Star Binz’s Hit Song Bigcityboi Featured on Hollywood Blockbuster Expend4bles
Vietnamese Rap Star Binz’s Hit Song Bigcityboi Featured on Hollywood Blockbuster Expend4bles

This sync deal between Binz and the crew of Expend4bles has a significant meaning to Vietnamese HipHop industry. Recognised as one of the most popular Rap/HipHop music products to generate a nationwide buzz in Vietnamese mainstream, Bigcityboi has continued to make a hit when becoming the pioneer featured on the global motion picture. This demonstrates how music can transcend all geographical boundaries and serve as a connection for music lovers around the world.

The Expendables crew is said to have collaborated with Binz's management company, SpaceSpeakers Group, in order to obtain permission to use the song Bigcityboi in the movie's upcoming sequel. "We feel very honored and grateful for this special collaboration with the film crew. Hopefully, the appearance of a Vietnamese rap song in the movie Expend4bles will put a small brick in the journey to build the foundation of Vietnamese music in the global market, contributing to expanding the international audience for rapper Binz in particular and Vietnamese artists in general. In addition, this cooperation is also one of the positive signals in building the musical direction that the SpaceSpeakers artists are pursuing", Jason Dang - CEO of SpaceSpeakers Label shared.

As the writer of the song, Binz is proud that Bigcityboi was chosen to participate in one of the scenes of the movie. This collaboration not only serves as a priceless reward for himself and the SpaceSpeakers artists' tireless efforts, but also contributes to opening up new opportunities for those pursuing the path of professional music production in Vietnam.

For Vietnamese artists to introduce their art scene to international audience requires careful and strategic investments in the quality of their products. This achievement is a testament to the artist duo Touliver and Binz's persistent efforts in bringing their global contemporary, musical philosophy to the world.

The Expend4bles series, which featured an all-star cast of celebrities such as Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Jet Li, and Bruce Willis, is regarded as a landmark in the history of Hollywood action films. With a return, this fourth installment continuously explores the journey of a squad of seasoned mercenaries on a particular mission. In addition, Expend4bles features additional cult figures including rapper 50 Cent and movie star Megan Fox.

Expend4bles featuring Bigcityboi song is ready to make a stir to all big screens on 22 September 2023 at the cinema.

About Bigcityboi:

Up to now, MV Bigcityboi has achieved nearly 100 million views and become one of the most popular songs in the Vietnamese music industry, breaking rapper Binz's previous records. The song climbed to the Top Trending YouTube charts in Vietnam and other countries, Top 1 on Spotify and Top 1 on Apple Music when first released and maintained its position for 1 month later. Additionally, the unique wordplay, using Vietnamese landmarks to "flirt" and catchy melody have created viral content on TikTok and YouTube around Vietnam and many other countries in Asia.

Media Contact:

Duy My

myduy@spacespeakers.vn

SOURCE SpaceSpeakers Group JSC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.