VIETNAMESE SOLAR TECHNOLOGY LEADER SELECTS NORTH CAROLINA FOR FIRST NORTH AMERICAN PRODUCTION FACILITY

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boviet Solar Technology Co. Ltd. (the "Company" or "Boviet Solar"), a Vietnam solar energy technology company specializing in manufacturing monocrystalline PV cells, Gamma Series™ Monofacial, and Vega Series™ Bifacial PV Modules, today announces its selection of Greenville, Pitt County, North Carolina as the location for their first production facility in North America.

The manufacturing facility includes two phases and represents a total investment of $294 million. It's expected to create approximately 908 skilled local jobs and generate positive economic impact for the area once facilities are fully ramped up. This will be Boviet Solar's first United States manufacturing facility and the second globally, following its successful track record of PV cell and module production in Vietnam.

"Our dreams of producing our PV modules in the U.S. finally come to realization," said Jimmy Xie, General Manager of Boviet Solar. "We are proud of bringing our manufacturing excellence to our most important solar market, creating jobs, and making a positive impact on North Carolina's economy. We are committed to expanding solar as a widely used renewable energy source in the U.S. and delivering locally made, top-performing PV modules to accelerate the advent of the global renewable revolution."

"We are excited about the establishment of a manufacturing facility in North Carolina, which will allow us to bring 'Made in USA' products to the market," said Scott Chen, Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing at Boviet Solar. "This strategic move exemplifies our client-centric business philosophy and commitment to providing unparalleled quality and service to our valuable clients. By localizing production, we are confident in offering enhanced flexibility, reliability, and agility in meeting client demands."

"We are thrilled to embark on this new chapter in our journey as our establishment into North Carolina marks a pivotal moment in our mission to foster stronger connections with our clients while driving innovation and excellence in everything we do," said Sienna Cen, President of Boviet Solar USA. "Our investment in North Carolina underscores our dedication to not only meeting but exceeding client expectations. Through 'Made in America' products, we are confident in our ability to deliver superior experiences and remain responsive to the diverse needs of our clients."

The PV module manufacturing facility will produce Boviet Solar's TOPCon N-Type cell, technology-based Monofacial and Bifacial PV modules for residential, commercial, industrial, and utility-scale U.S. clients. Phase one of the project will utilize the existing building to manufacture solar modules. Phase two will include constructing a state-of-the-art 500,000 to 600,000-square-foot factory on 34 acres to manufacture PV cells. This location is expected to output 2 GW of solar panels and 2 GW of PV cells annually. Official opening and mass production of the factory is scheduled for Q1 2025.

"It's great to welcome Boviet Solar to North Carolina," said North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper. "This decision has proven yet again that North Carolina is a hub for clean energy, offering advanced manufacturers a skilled workforce, an excellent quality of life, and affordable communities to support its work in sustainability."

"Boviet Solar's decision to establish a manufacturing facility right here in Greenville-Pitt County not only signifies a significant investment in our local economy by bringing in a $294 investment and 908 new jobs but also underscores the vital role our region plays in advancing renewable energy initiatives," said Rep. Donald G. Davis. "This investment in North Carolina's 1st District speaks volumes about the strength of our community and our shared dedication to fostering innovation and sustainability. I look forward to seeing the positive impact this project will bring to the East."

"I could not be more excited to welcome Boviet Solar to Greenville," said Greenville's Mayor P.J. Connelly. "Since taking the oath of Mayor, I have been a strong advocate for partnerships and collaboration in our economic development work. Welcoming a manufacturer of this magnitude in our community is a win for Greenville, Pitt County, and all of eastern North Carolina, and we owe a lot of it to our collaborative efforts."

The U.S. solar industry has been key for Boviet Solar since it first entered the market in 2015. Boviet Solar has also been a Bloomberg New Energy Finance Tier 1 PV Module Manufacturer since 2017. The company offers financial and business stability, technology expertise, manufacturing excellence, top-performing PV modules, strong ESG protocol, and supply chain transparency. Boviet Solar's PV modules are known for their power, performance, and quality and have been rated as top performers on PVEL's PV Module Reliability Scorecard since 2019.

About Boviet Solar

Founded in 2013 in Vietnam, Boviet Solar has offices in the United States, Germany, and China, with its global headquarters in Vietnam. The company is a Tier 1 solar technology company that specializes in the manufacturing of Monocrystalline PERC and TOPCon PV cells and Gamma Series Monofacial and Vega Series Bifacial PV modules, as well as solar project development. The company works with IPPs, EPCs, project developers, solar installers, and contractors to deliver top-performing PV modules for utility-scale, commercial, industrial, and residential solar projects.

The company offers financial and business stability, technological know-how, manufacturing excellence, top-performing PV modules, supply chain transparency, and strong ESG. With a proven track record of successfully working with many of the industry's leading players, Boviet Solar has maintained its position as a BloombergNEF Tier 1 solar module manufacturer since 2017. Boviet Solar's PV Modules are known for their power, performance, and quality and have been rated as top performers on PVEL's PV Module Reliability Scorecard since 2019. Black & Veatch successfully completed an independent audit of Boviet Solar's manufacturing facilities in 2022. For more information about our company and products please visit www.bovietsolar.com

