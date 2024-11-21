Vietnam's Higher Education Market to Grow by USD 528.6 Million (2024-2028), Driven by Shifts in Content Delivery; Market Evolution Powered by AI - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation - The higher education market in vietnam size is estimated to grow by USD 528.6 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.43% during the forecast period. Advent of changes in educational content delivery methods is driving market growth, with a trend towards growth of internationalization in the education sector. However, rising cost of higher education poses a challenge.Key market players include ABEO Inc., Adobe Inc., Anthology Inc., Apple Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., FPT Corp., Genius Edu Management System Pvt. Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., IDP Education Ltd., ILA Vietnam Co. Ltd., Innotech Vietnam Corp., Nash Squared, Oracle Corp., Orient Software Development Corp., Pearson Plc, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Topica Edtech Group.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Higher Education Market in Vietnam 2024-2028

AI-Powered Market Evolution Insights. Our comprehensive market report ready with the latest trends, growth opportunities, and strategic analysis- View Free Sample Report PDF

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (Software and Hardware), End-user (Private colleges, State universities, and Community colleges), Courses (Undergraduate, Masters, and PhD), and Geography (APAC) Region Covered Vietnam Key companies profiled ABEO Inc., Adobe Inc., Anthology Inc., Apple Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., FPT Corp., Genius Edu Management System Pvt. Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., IDP Education Ltd., ILA Vietnam Co. Ltd., Innotech Vietnam Corp., Nash Squared, Oracle Corp., Orient Software Development Corp., Pearson Plc, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Topica Edtech Group

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

In Vietnam's higher education market, there's a growing emphasis on continuous learning and professional development. Young individuals seek academic pursuits through universities, colleges, institutes, offering undergraduate and postgraduate degrees, vocational training, doctoral programs, certificates, and diplomas. Career progression and research endeavors drive the demand for practical skills, personal development, and professional networks. Global educational trends favor digital technologies, with online learning platforms and virtual classrooms becoming popular. Interactive simulations, augmented reality, and content collaboration tools enhance the learning experience. Institutions offer on-premises and cloud-based solutions for course types ranging from arts and humanities to economics, engineering, law, and science. Earning potential and employment prospects are key considerations, with analytical thinking, leadership capabilities, creativity, and a skilled workforce essential for career success. Educational infrastructure and technology solutions ensure academic continuity, even in remote learning scenarios. Curriculum requirements adapt to meet the needs of the youth population, while managed services and professional services support institutions in their mission to provide quality education.

Vietnam's higher education sector has witnessed significant internationalization since the 1990s, driven by the government's goal to strengthen diplomatic and economic relationships with various trading partners. This trend is evident in the increase of joint programs and internationally accredited academic offerings. As of December 31, 2021, there were 408 joint programs between Vietnamese and foreign higher education institutions. Of these, 186 involved private institutions, while the remaining 222 were under the Ministry of Education and Training's supervision. This growth underscores Vietnam's commitment to enhancing its education system through international collaborations.

Insights on how AI is driving innovation, efficiency, and market growth- Request Sample!

Market Challenges

In Vietnam's higher education market, continuous learning and professional development are key priorities for young individuals seeking career progression and personal growth. This includes secondary schooling, universities, colleges, institutes, and academic pursuits such as undergraduate and postgraduate degrees, vocational training, doctoral programs, certificates, and diplomas. Employers value practical skills, research endeavors, and analytical thinking, making earning potential and employment prospects essential considerations. Institutions offer various course types, including arts, economics, engineering, law, science, online, and offline, catering to diverse learning needs. Challenges include curriculum requirements, global educational trends, and the integration of digital technologies like online learning platforms, virtual classrooms, interactive simulations, augmented reality, and content collaboration tools. Campus management, managed services, and professional services are essential for educational institutions to adapt and thrive. The youth population's educational infrastructure and technology are crucial, enabling remote learning, academic continuity, and research opportunities. Ultimately, higher education plays a vital role in creating a skilled workforce, fostering creativity, leadership capabilities, and community advancement.

higher education market, continuous learning and professional development are key priorities for young individuals seeking career progression and personal growth. This includes secondary schooling, universities, colleges, institutes, and academic pursuits such as undergraduate and postgraduate degrees, vocational training, doctoral programs, certificates, and diplomas. Employers value practical skills, research endeavors, and analytical thinking, making earning potential and employment prospects essential considerations. Institutions offer various course types, including arts, economics, engineering, law, science, online, and offline, catering to diverse learning needs. Challenges include curriculum requirements, global educational trends, and the integration of digital technologies like online learning platforms, virtual classrooms, interactive simulations, augmented reality, and content collaboration tools. Campus management, managed services, and professional services are essential for educational institutions to adapt and thrive. The youth population's educational infrastructure and technology are crucial, enabling remote learning, academic continuity, and research opportunities. Ultimately, higher education plays a vital role in creating a skilled workforce, fostering creativity, leadership capabilities, and community advancement. The cost of higher education in Vietnam , particularly in private colleges, has become a significant concern for potential students. Tuition fees in private, nonprofit, and four-year institutions have seen a notable increase in recent years. This trend has resulted in a decrease in college enrollments due to the disparity between the high costs and the perceived value of a college degree. Additionally, the limited availability of well-paying jobs is further discouraging students from pursuing higher education with substantial fees.

Insights into how AI is reshaping industries and driving growth- Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

This higher education market in Vietnam report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Software

1.2 Hardware End-user 2.1 Private colleges

2.2 State universities

2.3 Community colleges Courses 3.1 Undergraduate

3.2 Masters

3.3 PhD Geography 4.1 APAC

1.1 Software- The higher education software market in Vietnam is projected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period. This market consists of two main segments: support and solutions. The solutions segment includes learning management systems (LMSs), enterprise resource planning (ERP), adaptive learning software (ALS), content management systems (CMS), and other solutions. The support segment encompasses education apps, digital educational publishing, learning analytics, and others. The implementation of such software is expected to streamline information collection and record maintenance processes within Vietnam's higher education sector. For instance, Genius Education Management, a web and mobile program, was specifically designed to manage daily operations for schools, colleges, and universities in Vietnam. This cloud-based ERP solution offers a mobile application for teachers, students, and parents to access real-time updates from anywhere. Integrating diverse data from various colleges and universities is a complex task. Utilizing analytics software allows higher educational institutions to seamlessly access and integrate data across multiple systems. It also enables data-driven decisions regarding student performance, leading to improved success rates. The demand for learning analytics and assessment tools in Vietnam is still in its infancy. The shift towards active learning techniques and changes in educational content delivery methods have fueled the need for various higher education software. Additionally, there is a growing preference for cloud-based classroom management systems due to their ease of integration with existing LMS and supporting software like CMS. Global technology vendors offering learning analytics, gamification solutions, assessment tools, and content authoring are expected to expand and capitalize on this opportunity. Adaptive learning technology is gaining popularity in the higher education sector, providing personalized, self-paced learning experiences. The use of adaptive learning analytics helps analyze student data to enhance learning and teaching. Adaptive learning systems customize the learning platform based on individual student needs using adaptive learning analytics data. Government initiatives, such as the National Digital Transformation Program through 2025, aim to expand Vietnam's ICT industry, which was worth USD 20 billion in 2019, at an annual growth rate of 10% to 15% between 2021 and 2025. These factors are expected to fuel the demand for software in higher education, thereby boosting the growth of the higher education market in Vietnam through the software segment during the forecast period.

Download complimentary Sample Report to gain insights into AI's impact on market dynamics, emerging trends, and future opportunities- including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022)

Research Analysis

In Vietnam's Higher Education landscape, continuous learning and professional development are increasingly valued for career progression and personal growth. Secondary school graduates have various options, including universities, colleges, institutes, and vocational training centers, for academic pursuits. Undergraduate and postgraduate degrees, professional certifications, doctoral programs, certificates, and diplomas are available in various fields, from technology to business and beyond. Digital technologies play a significant role, with online learning platforms, virtual classrooms, interactive simulations, augmented reality, and remote learning enabling academic continuity. Youth population, the largest demographic in Vietnam, benefits from educational technology, which enhances practical skills, analytical thinking, leadership capabilities, and creativity. The integration of technology in higher education fosters a more engaging and effective learning experience.

Market Research Overview

In Vietnam's higher education landscape, continuous learning and professional development are prioritized for young individuals seeking to advance their careers and personal growth. Secondary schooling sets the foundation for university, college, institute, and vocational training, leading to undergraduate and postgraduate degrees, certificates, and diplomas. Academic pursuits span various fields, including arts, economics, engineering, law, science, and more, delivered through on-premises and cloud-based institutions. Vocational training and doctoral programs offer practical skills and research opportunities, while career progression, professional networks, and community advancement are essential benefits. Earning potential and employment prospects are significant motivators, with analytical thinking, leadership capabilities, creativity, and a skilled workforce in high demand. Digital technologies, such as online learning platforms, virtual classrooms, interactive simulations, and augmented reality, are transforming educational opportunities. Content Collaboration, Campus Management, Managed Services, and Professional Services cater to diverse needs. Global educational trends remote learning, academic continuity, and curriculum requirements. The youth population's educational infrastructure and technological advancements are shaping the future of Vietnam's higher education market.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Software



Hardware

End-user

Private Colleges



State Universities



Community Colleges

Courses

Undergraduate



Masters



PhD

Geography

APAC

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio