Vietnam's Justice for Lai Dai Han Calls for UN Investigation in Letter to President of South Korea

LONDON, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tran Van Ty, the leader of Justice for Lai Dai Han (JLDH), has written to President Moon Jae-in to ask for South Korea to support an independent investigation by the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) into allegations of sexual violence during the Vietnam War.

JLDH represents the 'Lai Dai Han,' the thousands of dual heritage Korean-Vietnamese children born during the Vietnam War.

In the letter, Tran Van Ty confirms that there are already 50 members of the Lai Dai Han community that are willing to undergo blood tests to confirm their dual Vietnamese and Korean heritage.

To read the full letter, please click here.

