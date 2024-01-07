Viettel Cyber Security (VCS) Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Its Excellent Solutions, Top-notch Technologies, and Market-leading Position

VCS's outstanding security services portfolio offers comprehensive solutions tailored to meet Vietnam's challenging cybersecurity industry needs.

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan researched the cybersecurity services industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Viettel Cyber Security with the 2023 Vietnam Company of the Year Award. The company stands out as a trailblazer in the cybersecurity domain. It is committed to innovation and continuous research, consistently raising the bar in the cybersecurity industry. The company provides clients with expert consultation and helps them make informed security strategy, risk management, and compliance decisions while staying in line with best practices and regulations. VCS is mainly known for its managed security services (MSS) and for providing an all-inclusive package that comprises managed detection and response, 24/7 monitoring, cutting-edge security analytics, real-time threat intelligence (TI), and swift incident response.

VCS's commitment to tailoring services to the unique requirements of various customer segments has played a pivotal role in its success, as has its emphasis on designing user-friendly experiences. The company sets itself apart from competitors through cost-cutting and offering innovative and high-quality cybersecurity solutions that align with the market's unique demands, thereby stimulating demand in a relatively untapped territory. VCS is dedicated to providing an outstanding customer experience, adopting a data-driven and customer-centric approach, and maintaining excellence over time.

Anh Tien Vu, cybersecurity practice industry principal at Frost & Sullivan, observed, "Viettel Cyber Security's impressive achievements include the identification of over 400 zero-day vulnerabilities, marking a significant milestone in Vietnam's cybersecurity landscape. This remarkable track record has earned VCS numerous prestigious accolades and recognition from industry leaders such as Google, Facebook, and Microsoft."

VCS's customer-centric approach has yielded remarkable results, bolstering customer loyalty, enhancing overall satisfaction, and positively influencing the company's customer base, thus driving growth and performance. It recognizes that its skilled workforce of over 200 security experts in Vietnam is the cornerstone of its strong industry position, and each team member is trained to maintain the highest level of service excellence. VCS has firmly established itself as the leading cybersecurity vendor in the Vietnamese market, boasting comprehensive offerings, cutting-edge technology, and a substantial 20% market share. This leadership position is a testament to the company's unwavering dedication to delivering high-quality security solutions tailored to diverse client needs.

"VCS is a paragon of success in Vietnam's cybersecurity landscape. With a commitment to innovation, VCS's robust research and development efforts consistently introduce new products and enhancements that align with customer needs, placing the company at the forefront of evolving security trends," added Norazah Bachok, best practices research analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

