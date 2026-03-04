Viettel Fast-Tracks 6G Roadmap, Targets Commercial Launch by 2029

BARCELONA, Spain, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At MWC Barcelona 2026, Viettel announced it is accelerating the R&D and commercialization of its proprietary 6G technology. The Vietnamese telecommunications giant has joined a global strategic alliance initiated by Qualcomm Technologies to expedite the development and global deployment of 6G, with a commercial rollout slated for 2029.

Viettel’s 6G roadmap includes architecture R&D, pre-commercial trials in 2028, and contributing to industry standards to ensure a 2029 commercial debut.

According to the roadmap, Viettel is designing 6G as an AI-native system, deeply integrating artificial intelligence across devices, networks, and cloud computing infrastructure. The technology is built on three strategic pillars: next-generation connectivity, wide-area sensing, and high-performance computing.

Viettel's 6G strategy involves active research into network architecture, with plans to conduct early testing of pre-commercial systems and devices by 2028. Beyond connectivity services, Viettel defines "6G commercialization" as a comprehensive business model encompassing homegrown network equipment, software platforms, and an AI-integrated smart device ecosystem.

Lieutenant General Tao Duc Thang, Chairman & CEO of Viettel, stated: "Joining this global alliance underscores Viettel's commitment to mastering core technologies from the ground up. We aim to collaborate with international partners to drive innovation while integrating Vietnamese-developed technology into the global value chain."

In a significant move toward hardware autonomy, Viettel also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to establish a strategic partnership for AI-integrated smart mobile devices. Under this agreement, the two parties will co-develop a flagship smartphone line. Qualcomm will provide reference designs and technical support, while Viettel will lead the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of products featuring its Agentic AI software ecosystem.

The synergy between Qualcomm's premium hardware and Viettel's Agentic AI platform is expected to define a new generation of smart devices, serving as critical endpoints in the current 5G landscape and paving the way for the 6G era.

Viettel is currently a pioneer in the large-scale deployment of 5G and Open RAN technology. With this latest announcement at MWC Barcelona 2026, the company continues to solidify its role in shaping the global 6G technical platform through architecture research, core technology testing, and international standardization efforts.

SOURCE Viettel Group