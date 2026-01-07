Viettel Joins the Cloud Native Computing Foundation as a Gold Member

Viettel to contribute deep telecom and infrastructure expertise and foster open source collaboration

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, today announced that Viettel has joined CNCF as a Gold Member, reinforcing continued momentum to advance open source cloud native technologies.

Viettel , Vietnam's largest telecommunications and technology group and a leading cloud provider across Southeast Asia, is joining the CNCF community to help shape and support cloud native innovation. Through its investment in CNCF, Viettel is accelerating cloud native transformation for telecom, government, and enterprise environments, with a strong focus on security, data sovereignty, and large-scale production reliability.

"Open source is at the heart of Viettel's cloud strategy," said Hieu Le, CIO of Viettel Networks. "By increasing our engagement with CNCF as a Gold Member, we aim to contribute our real-world experience operating cloud native platforms at a national scale, while collaborating with the global community to advance secure, scalable, and sovereign cloud native technologies. This collaboration directly supports our mission to deliver trusted digital infrastructure for Vietnam and the region."

Viettel operates one of Southeast Asia's largest open source cloud infrastructures, with extensive production deployments of OpenStack and Kubernetes supporting enterprise, government, and critical national infrastructure workloads. The company primarily focuses on cloud native networking and offers cloud computing products and services specifically designed for businesses and organizations, as well as container platforms, security isolation, AI/ML infrastructure, and edge computing. Viettel will contribute their operational expertise from telecom environments to the CNCF community. Previously, Viettel has contributed to KubeCon + CloudNativeCon events, where they have discussed how to scale cloud infrastructure in the telco space.

"Viettel joining the CNCF as a Gold Member reflects their commitment to supporting the broader cloud native ecosystem," said Jonathan Bryce, executive director, CNCF. "Their experience running Kubernetes and OpenStack at a national scale, along with active work in AI infrastructure and cloud computing, brings a key operational perspective from Southeast Asia. We look forward to Viettel's contributions as we continue to support open source infrastructure around the globe."

As a CNCF Gold Member, Viettel joins a global network of industry leaders driving the future of cloud native computing. CNCF Gold Membership enables closer collaboration on key projects and initiatives, helping advance innovation across open source infrastructure, cloud platforms, and emerging technologies like AI and edge computing.

About Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Cloud native computing empowers organizations to build and run scalable applications with an open source software stack in public, private, and hybrid clouds. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) hosts critical components of the global technology infrastructure, including Kubernetes, Prometheus, and Envoy. CNCF brings together the industry's top developers, end users, and vendors and runs the largest open source developer conferences in the world. Supported by nearly 800 members, including the world's largest cloud computing and software companies, as well as over 200 innovative startups, CNCF is part of the nonprofit Linux Foundation. For more information, please visit www.cncf.io .

About Viettel

Viettel is Vietnam's leading telecommunications and digital services group, delivering mobile connectivity, cloud computing, cybersecurity, AI solutions and digital-transformation technologies to enterprises, government organizations and global partners. With more than 50,000 employees in 11 countries across Asia, Africa and the Americas, Viettel operates one of Southeast Asia's most advanced cloud and data-center infrastructures through Viettel Cloud. The company offers secure, scalable and sovereign cloud services built on Kubernetes, OpenStack and an expanding portfolio of AI, cybersecurity and digital-government platforms. Viettel is ranked among the world's most valuable telecommunications brands and is recognized globally for pioneering digital transformation and high-tech innovation. Learn more at https://viettelcloud.vn/en .

